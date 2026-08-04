Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Key Specs
- Engine250 cc
- Mileage38 kmpl
- Power26.5 ps
- Speed150 kmph
- Max Torque22.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight161 kg
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced between Rs. 1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in 3 variants - STD, Special Edition, Ride Connect Edition.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in three colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Mettallic Matte Black No 2, Mettallic Sonic Silver.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 rivals are Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor, KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Hero Karizma 400.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with a mileage of 38 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
|Rs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|26.5 PS
|22.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|161 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SF 250VSNX200
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SF 250VSKarizma XMR
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SF 250VSFerrato Disruptor
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SF 250VS250 Duke
|Suzuki Gixxer 250
|Rs. 1.82 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|27.9 PS
|22.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|156 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SF 250VSGixxer 250
There are not a lot of fully-faired motorcycles in the Indian market. Because of this, when there is one in some traffic, they do attract some attention. However, if that motorcycle is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 then it is bound to turn heads. This is because of the sheer road presence that the motorcycle has. The good looks are not the only strong suit of the Gixxer SF 250. As the motorcycle was recently updated, Suzuki decided to add more equipment and make the motorcycle BS6 Stage 2 compliant. We got to ride the motorcycle for a week and here are our thoughts.
Let's get the looks out of the way first, the Gixxer SF 250 in Race Edition colour scheme looks amazing. People often mistake it for a full-fledged sports bike. The front fairing with huge 'Suzuki' lettering and blue, grey and black colour schemes is inspired by the livery of Suzuki's MotoGP motorcycles. Suzuki is also offering two other colour schemes that are much more subdued.
Despite having clip-ons and rear-set footpegs, the riding triangle is not very committed. So, if a person is used to riding fully-faired motorcycles then he or she would not face any issue. However, if it is his or her first time then there might be some adjusting period.
The performance of the oil-cooled 249 cc unit is quite likeable. It is rev happy and it is the mid-range where the engine comes alive. However, where the engine lacks is the low-end grunt because of which it likes to stick to the 1st and 2nd gear only. Also, the on-off throttle transitions are not the smoothest. At the top end, there are some mild vibrations on the fuel tank and the handlebar but nothing major. The 6-speed gearbox is smooth to use for the most part but finding neutral can be a bit tough sometimes. Moreover, on some occasions, we also encountered false neutrals. And if you want to cruise on this machine then you can, the engine stays relatively vibe-free at 100 kmph.
The handling is the highlight of the Gixxer SF 250. It turns into corners nicely and holds its line. The front suspension is well damped while the rear one can feel a bit stiff on very bad patches of road. However, this is what ensures that the motorcycle stays composed through the corners.
One department where the Gixxer SF 250 is lacking is the brakes. Suzuki is using disc brakes at both ends. The front brake lacks initial bike whereas the rear ABS engages too soon.
One of the biggest updates for Gixxer SF 250 for 2023 is the addition of Suzuki Ride Connect Bluetooth-connected technology. We connected the motorcycle to an Android phone. The procedure was fairly simple and once connected the digital instrument cluster can show notification and call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation which worked surprisingly well.
If someone is looking to upgrade to the 250 cc segment and wants a fully-faired motorcycle with decent performance as well as handling. Then the Gixxer SF 250 makes a lot of sense. It can do city duties, it handles well, can tour also and is one heck of a looker! So, yes, the Gixxer SF 250 is still quite relevant in the segment.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users commend the Gixxer Motorcycle for its engine performance and design but raise issues with harsh suspension, inadequate lighting, limited tech features, and poor service support.
|Max Power
|26.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|22.2 Nm
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
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