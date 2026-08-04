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SUZUKI Gixxer SF 250

₹1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3Expert Score
4.4
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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price:

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced between Rs. 1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250?

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in 3 variants - STD, Special Edition, Ride Connect Edition.

What are the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 colour options?

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in three colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Mettallic Matte Black No 2, Mettallic Sonic Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250?

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250?

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 rivals are Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor, KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Hero Karizma 400.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250?

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with a mileage of 38 kmpl (Company claimed).

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    250 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    38 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    26.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    22.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    161 kg
View All Gixxer SF 250 SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Variants

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 price starts at ₹ 1.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in 3 variants. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250's top variant is Ride Connect Edition.
3 Variants Available
Gixxer SF 250 STD
₹1.9 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
Gixxer SF 250 Special Edition
₹1.9 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition
₹2.07 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
The draft notification by MoRTH proposes regulatory standards for two-wheeled road ambulances to enhance safety and efficiency in remote areas.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
Fuel prices in India have surged again, marking four increases in two weeks due to global market volatility and geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The article compares five motorcycles, highlighting their power, features, and suitability for various riding conditions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
India's auto retail market saw record February sales in 2026, driven by significant growth across all vehicle segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Dec 2025
The SMK Laminar open-face helmet combines style, comfort, and safety features, making it an appealing choice for riders.Read Full Story

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 image
Rs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4156
250 cc26.5 PS22.2 NmSports Bikes161 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.821
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyGixxer SF 250VSNX200
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer SF 250VSKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyGixxer SF 250VSFerrato Disruptor
KTM 250 DukeKTM 250 Duke imageRs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.525
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloyGixxer SF 250VS250 Duke
Suzuki Gixxer 250Suzuki Gixxer 250 imageRs. 1.82 LakhsOnwards
4.690
250 cc27.9 PS22.5 NmSports Bikes156 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer SF 250VSGixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

There are not a lot of fully-faired motorcycles in the Indian market. Because of this, when there is one in some traffic, they do attract some attention. However, if that motorcycle is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 then it is bound to turn heads. This is because of the sheer road presence that the motorcycle has. The good looks are not the only strong suit of the Gixxer SF 250. As the motorcycle was recently updated, Suzuki decided to add more equipment and make the motorcycle BS6 Stage 2 compliant. We got to ride the motorcycle for a week and here are our thoughts.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: It's a looker

Let's get the looks out of the way first, the Gixxer SF 250 in Race Edition colour scheme looks amazing. People often mistake it for a full-fledged sports bike. The front fairing with huge 'Suzuki' lettering and blue, grey and black colour schemes is inspired by the livery of Suzuki's MotoGP motorcycles. Suzuki is also offering two other colour schemes that are much more subdued.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Ergonomics

Despite having clip-ons and rear-set footpegs, the riding triangle is not very committed. So, if a person is used to riding fully-faired motorcycles then he or she would not face any issue. However, if it is his or her first time then there might be some adjusting period.

The Gixxer SF 250 gets a sleek set of LED headlamp and tail lamp. Unfortunately, the turn indicators are still halogen units.
The Gixxer SF 250 gets a sleek set of LED headlamp and tail lamp. Unfortunately, the turn indicators are still halogen units.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Engine and gearbox

The performance of the oil-cooled 249 cc unit is quite likeable. It is rev happy and it is the mid-range where the engine comes alive. However, where the engine lacks is the low-end grunt because of which it likes to stick to the 1st and 2nd gear only. Also, the on-off throttle transitions are not the smoothest. At the top end, there are some mild vibrations on the fuel tank and the handlebar but nothing major. The 6-speed gearbox is smooth to use for the most part but finding neutral can be a bit tough sometimes. Moreover, on some occasions, we also encountered false neutrals. And if you want to cruise on this machine then you can, the engine stays relatively vibe-free at 100 kmph.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Ride and handling

The handling is the highlight of the Gixxer SF 250. It turns into corners nicely and holds its line. The front suspension is well damped while the rear one can feel a bit stiff on very bad patches of road. However, this is what ensures that the motorcycle stays composed through the corners.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Brakes

One department where the Gixxer SF 250 is lacking is the brakes. Suzuki is using disc brakes at both ends. The front brake lacks initial bike whereas the rear ABS engages too soon.

The Bluetooth turn-by-turn navigation works surprisingly well. The digital instrument cluster also shows missed calls and notification alerts.
The Bluetooth turn-by-turn navigation works surprisingly well. The digital instrument cluster also shows missed calls and notification alerts.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Features

One of the biggest updates for Gixxer SF 250 for 2023 is the addition of Suzuki Ride Connect Bluetooth-connected technology. We connected the motorcycle to an Android phone. The procedure was fairly simple and once connected the digital instrument cluster can show notification and call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation which worked surprisingly well.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Verdict

If someone is looking to upgrade to the 250 cc segment and wants a fully-faired motorcycle with decent performance as well as handling. Then the Gixxer SF 250 makes a lot of sense. It can do city duties, it handles well, can tour also and is one heck of a looker! So, yes, the Gixxer SF 250 is still quite relevant in the segment.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Image 1
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Image 2
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Image 3
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Image 4
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Image 5
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Image 6

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Colours

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Metallic Matte Stellar Blue
Mettalic Matte Black No 2
Mettalic Sonic Silver
Metallic matte stellar blue

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Alternatives

Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Gixxer SF 250vsNX200
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Gixxer SF 250vsKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Gixxer SF 250vsFerrato Disruptor
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
Gixxer SF 250vs250 Duke
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs Onwards
Gixxer SF 250vsGixxer 250
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
Write a Review

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users commend the Gixxer Motorcycle for its engine performance and design but raise issues with harsh suspension, inadequate lighting, limited tech features, and poor service support.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design inspired by superbikes
  • check circle iconExcellent engine refinement for touring
  • check circle iconAgile handling chassis layout
  • check circle iconRefined oil-cooled 250cc engine performance
  • check circle iconComfortable rider ergonomics for long commutes

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHarsh rear mono shock suspension affects ride quality
  • warning iconInsufficient lighting from stock LED headlights
  • warning iconLimited tech features like distance to empty indicators
  • warning iconPoor local service support for parts
  • warning iconNarrow pillion seat with hard foam padding
Severe wrist strain, dim night tracking
The low-set clip on handlebar angle creates immense strain across wrists inside traffic. The stock LED headlights offer dim road illumination during midnight tracking hours.
By: Aarav Sharma (Jun 11, 2026)
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Poor after sales service attention
Mechanical packaging is highly robust on tarmac lanes. Dealer technicians lack advanced diagnostic knowledge for the 250cc oil-cooled engine, failing to fix simple engine idling issues.
By: Sumit Bansal (Jun 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Harsh suspension on broken urban roads
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motor has good linear thrust. The rear monoshock setup is terribly stiff. Riding across common broken neighborhood city streets results in painful back aches.
By: Gaurav Malhotra (Jun 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Vibrations creep in post 100kmph
The quarter-liter single cylinder power generation is highly linear. Regrettably, harsh buzzing vibrations leak heavily into footpegs once you cross the 7000 rpm boundary line.
By: Abhishek Thakur (Jun 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Low beam illumination is weak
Aggressive looking silhouette with dual channel ABS safety assurance. The native LED headlight low beam lacks brightness, making night street rides hazardous without auxiliary lamps.
By: Harsh Vashisht (Jun 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power26.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque22.2 Nm
Mileage38 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
View all Gixxer SF 250 specs and features

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