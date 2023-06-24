Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer SF 250 starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 price starts at ₹ 1.71 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 top variant price is ₹ 1.75 Lakhs.
₹1.71 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
₹1.75 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
