Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 starting price is Rs. 1,71,456 in India. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specs

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer SF 250 starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 ...Read More

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2010 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Height
1035 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
249 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate type
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Console
Digital
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance free

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 News

The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Gixxer is significantly more powerful than the KTM RC 125.
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
11 Feb 2023
Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever sales of 1,07,836 units in July
2 Aug 2023
Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
Suzuki Motorcycle rides past challenges galore to post strong show in India
13 Jul 2023
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Variants & Price List

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 price starts at ₹ 1.71 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 top variant price is ₹ 1.75 Lakhs.

Moto GP BS6
1.71 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
BS6
1.75 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
