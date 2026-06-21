Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Key Specs
- Engine124 cc
- Mileage48 kmpl
- Power8.6 ps
- Speed100 kmph
- Max Torque10 Nm
- Kerb Weight111 kg
The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India, bringing a comprehensive update to the brand’s maxi-style scooter that has been on sale since 2018. With the latest iteration, Suzuki has introduced a sharper design, updated mechanicals and new features aimed at improving overall usability and efficiency. The scooter continues to target urban commuters looking for a comfortable and feature-rich alternative in the 125cc segment. It is offered in 3 variants with a choice of Metallic Matte Stellar Blue And Metallic Matte Black No 2.
The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street is priced from ₹1,01,944 and goes up to ₹1,13,220 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.
The updated Suzuki Burgman Street was officially launched in India on April 8, 2026. It is available across Suzuki dealerships nationwide and will continue to be sold alongside the outgoing model for the time being.
Variant Name
Colour Options
Price
|Ride Connect Edition
INR 101,944/-
(Ex-Showroom Delhi)
|Ride Connect TFT Edition
INR 113,220 /-
(Ex-Showroom Delhi)
The 2026 Burgman Street receives a significant design update, now featuring a split LED headlamp setup with integrated DRLs positioned below a smoked windscreen. This marks a shift from the earlier single headlamp design and aligns the scooter more closely with larger Burgman models sold globally. At the rear, it features a curvier design with a horseshoe-shaped LED tail lamp incorporating integrated indicators.
In terms of practicality, the scooter continues to offer a long and wide footboard for a relaxed riding posture, along with a well-padded seat aimed at improving comfort over longer distances. Storage capacity has been increased with a 24.6-litre underseat compartment, complemented by front storage pockets, dual utility hooks and a USB charging outlet.
Feature highlights include the Suzuki Easy Start System, a side-stand interlock and waterproof switches. The top-spec Ride Connect TFT Edition adds a keyless start system with remote fob functionality, including loss prevention and answer-back features. It also gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Suzuki Ride Connect app.
Mechanically, the scooter is powered by an updated 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 6.2 kW at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. Compared to the outgoing model, this setup delivers improved low- and mid-range performance. The Burgman Street is now based on a revised underbone frame that is approximately 500 grams lighter while offering 25 per cent higher torsional rigidity, aimed at enhancing ride dynamics and stability.
In the Indian market, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 competes with other premium 125cc scooters such as the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia 125, and the Yamaha RayZR 125.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
|Rs. 88,376Onwards
|124 cc
|8.6 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|111 kg
|1875 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|1855 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSOrbiter
|Suzuki Burgman Street
|Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|124 cc
|8.4 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1860 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSBurgman Street
|Suzuki Access 125
|Rs. 82,185Onwards
|124 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.2 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1835 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSAccess 125
|Suzuki Avenis
|Rs. 91,393Onwards
|124.3 cc
|8.7 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1895 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSAvenis
|Yamaha Fascino 125
|Rs. 77,200Onwards
|125 cc
|8.2 PS
|10.3 Nm
|Scooters
|98 kg
|1920 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSFascino 125
|TVS Jupiter 125
|Rs. 81,700Onwards
|124.8 cc
|8.15 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1852 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSJupiter 125
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] is available in the 1 Colour in India.
View all Popular Scooters
AI generated summary
Users praise the Suzuki Burgman Street for its stylish design, comfort, and smooth performance, making it ideal for commuting. However, there are concerns about display quality and the need for additional features.
|Max Power
|8.6 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124 cc
|Max Speed
|95-104 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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