Suzuki Burgman Street Overview

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India, bringing a comprehensive update to the brand’s maxi-style scooter that has been on sale since 2018. With the latest iteration, Suzuki has introduced a sharper design, updated mechanicals and new features aimed at improving overall usability and efficiency. The scooter continues to target urban commuters looking for a comfortable and feature-rich alternative in the 125cc segment. It is offered in 3 variants with a choice of Metallic Matte Stellar Blue And Metallic Matte Black No 2.

Suzuki Burgman Street Price

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street is priced from ₹1,01,944 and goes up to ₹1,13,220 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Date

The updated Suzuki Burgman Street was officially launched in India on April 8, 2026. It is available across Suzuki dealerships nationwide and will continue to be sold alongside the outgoing model for the time being.

Suzuki Burgman Street Variants & Colours

Variant Name Colour Options Price Ride Connect Edition Metallic Royal Bronze

Pearl Mat Shadow Green

Pearl Grace White

Metallic Mat Black No. 2

Metallic Mat Stellar Blue INR 101,944/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Ride Connect TFT Edition Metallic Mat Black No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Metallic Mat Stellar Blue/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Metallic Royal Bronze/ Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

Pearl Grace White/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper INR 113,220 /- (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Suzuki Burgman Street Specs & Features

The 2026 Burgman Street receives a significant design update, now featuring a split LED headlamp setup with integrated DRLs positioned below a smoked windscreen. This marks a shift from the earlier single headlamp design and aligns the scooter more closely with larger Burgman models sold globally. At the rear, it features a curvier design with a horseshoe-shaped LED tail lamp incorporating integrated indicators.

In terms of practicality, the scooter continues to offer a long and wide footboard for a relaxed riding posture, along with a well-padded seat aimed at improving comfort over longer distances. Storage capacity has been increased with a 24.6-litre underseat compartment, complemented by front storage pockets, dual utility hooks and a USB charging outlet.

Feature highlights include the Suzuki Easy Start System, a side-stand interlock and waterproof switches. The top-spec Ride Connect TFT Edition adds a keyless start system with remote fob functionality, including loss prevention and answer-back features. It also gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Suzuki Ride Connect app.

Mechanically, the scooter is powered by an updated 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 6.2 kW at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. Compared to the outgoing model, this setup delivers improved low- and mid-range performance. The Burgman Street is now based on a revised underbone frame that is approximately 500 grams lighter while offering 25 per cent higher torsional rigidity, aimed at enhancing ride dynamics and stability.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 competes with other premium 125cc scooters such as the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia 125, and the Yamaha RayZR 125.