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SUZUKI Burgman Street [2028-2026]

₹88,376 - 1.08 Lakhs*
4.9
13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Suzuki Burgman Street Overview

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India, bringing a comprehensive update to the brand’s maxi-style scooter that has been on sale since 2018. With the latest iteration, Suzuki has introduced a sharper design, updated mechanicals and new features aimed at improving overall usability and efficiency. The scooter continues to target urban commuters looking for a comfortable and feature-rich alternative in the 125cc segment. It is offered in 3 variants with a choice of Metallic Matte Stellar Blue And Metallic Matte Black No 2.

Suzuki Burgman Street Price

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street is priced from 1,01,944 and goes up to 1,13,220 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Date

The updated Suzuki Burgman Street was officially launched in India on April 8, 2026. It is available across Suzuki dealerships nationwide and will continue to be sold alongside the outgoing model for the time being.

Suzuki Burgman Street Variants & Colours

Variant Name

Colour Options

Price

Ride Connect Edition
  • Metallic Royal Bronze
  • Pearl Mat Shadow Green
  • Pearl Grace White
  • Metallic Mat Black No. 2
  • Metallic Mat Stellar Blue

INR 101,944/-

(Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Ride Connect TFT Edition
  • Metallic Mat Black No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Metallic Mat Stellar Blue/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No. 2/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Metallic Royal Bronze/ Metallic Mat Luxe Copper
  • Pearl Grace White/Metallic Mat Luxe Copper

INR 113,220 /-

(Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Suzuki Burgman Street Specs & Features

The 2026 Burgman Street receives a significant design update, now featuring a split LED headlamp setup with integrated DRLs positioned below a smoked windscreen. This marks a shift from the earlier single headlamp design and aligns the scooter more closely with larger Burgman models sold globally. At the rear, it features a curvier design with a horseshoe-shaped LED tail lamp incorporating integrated indicators.

In terms of practicality, the scooter continues to offer a long and wide footboard for a relaxed riding posture, along with a well-padded seat aimed at improving comfort over longer distances. Storage capacity has been increased with a 24.6-litre underseat compartment, complemented by front storage pockets, dual utility hooks and a USB charging outlet.

Feature highlights include the Suzuki Easy Start System, a side-stand interlock and waterproof switches. The top-spec Ride Connect TFT Edition adds a keyless start system with remote fob functionality, including loss prevention and answer-back features. It also gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Suzuki Ride Connect app.

Mechanically, the scooter is powered by an updated 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 6.2 kW at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. Compared to the outgoing model, this setup delivers improved low- and mid-range performance. The Burgman Street is now based on a revised underbone frame that is approximately 500 grams lighter while offering 25 per cent higher torsional rigidity, aimed at enhancing ride dynamics and stability.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 competes with other premium 125cc scooters such as the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia 125, and the Yamaha RayZR 125.

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Burgman Street [2028-2026]vsOrbiter
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs
Burgman Street [2028-2026]vsBurgman Street
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

82,185 - 1.01 Lakhs
Burgman Street [2028-2026]vsAccess 125
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

91,393 - 92,777
Burgman Street [2028-2026]vsAvenis
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
Burgman Street [2028-2026]vsFascino 125
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

79,880 - 1 Lakhs
Burgman Street [2028-2026]vsRayZR 125

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    48 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    111 kg
View All Burgman Street [2028-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Variants

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] price starts at ₹ 88,376 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] comes in 3 variants. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]'s top variant is EX.
3 Variants Available
Burgman Street [2028-2026] STD
₹88,376*
124 cc
95 kmph
Burgman Street [2028-2026] Ride Connect Edition
₹92,227*
124 cc
95 kmph
Burgman Street [2028-2026] EX
₹1.08 Lakhs*
124 cc
104 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Apr 2026
The new Suzuki Burgman Street scooter features a sleek design, upgraded engine, and enhanced features, priced between ₹1,01,944 and ₹1,13,220.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Suzuki teases a new Burgman Street model debuting on April 2, 2026, featuring significant design changes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
Suzuki Motorcycle India launched a new Pearl Grace White color for the Burgman Street EX scooter, enhancing its premium appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Dec 2025
The SMK Laminar helmet offers stylish design, comfort, and enhanced safety at an affordable price for riders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Nov 2025
A gas pipeline damage caused CNG shortages in Mumbai, disrupting transport services and creating long queues at refueling stations.Read Full Story

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Burgman Street [2028-2026].
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] image
Rs. 88,376Onwards
4.913
124 cc8.6 PS10 NmScooters111 kg1875 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
---Scooters112 kg1855 mm---Burgman Street [2028-2026]VSOrbiter
Suzuki Burgman StreetSuzuki Burgman Street imageRs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards-124 cc8.4 PS10 NmScooters115 kg1860 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman Street [2028-2026]VSBurgman Street
Suzuki Access 125Suzuki Access 125 imageRs. 82,185Onwards
4.5199
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman Street [2028-2026]VSAccess 125
Suzuki AvenisSuzuki Avenis imageRs. 91,393Onwards
4.4109
124.3 cc8.7 PS10 NmScooters106 kg1895 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman Street [2028-2026]VSAvenis
Yamaha Fascino 125Yamaha Fascino 125 imageRs. 77,200Onwards
3.7372
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters98 kg1920 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman Street [2028-2026]VSFascino 125
TVS Jupiter 125TVS Jupiter 125 imageRs. 81,700Onwards
4.420
124.8 cc8.15 PS10.5 NmScooters108 kg1852 mmDiscDrumAlloyBurgman Street [2028-2026]VSJupiter 125

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Images

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Image 1
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Image 2
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Image 3
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Image 4
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Image 5
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Image 6

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Colours

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Metallic Matte Stellar Blue And Metallic Matte Black No 2
Metallic matte stellar blue and metallic matte black no 2

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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

4.9Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.9Safety
4.8Design
4.9Value For Money
4.9Comfort
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Suzuki Burgman Street for its stylish design, comfort, and smooth performance, making it ideal for commuting. However, there are concerns about display quality and the need for additional features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and premium design
  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconGood mileage
  • check circle iconPowerful engine performance
  • check circle iconAmple storage space

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconDisplay quality needs improvement
  • warning iconLimited features compared to competitors
  • warning iconService experience varies
  • warning iconLacks advanced technology
  • warning iconPricing could be more competitive

User Reviews

Perfect Family Scooter for Everyday Use
One of the best family scooters in India. Highly recommended for everyone. It offers excellent mileage and requires very low maintenance.
By: Abhiraj (Jan 16, 2026)
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Best-Looking Cruiser Bike
“Best scooter with good looks and stylish design. The price is also very reasonable. The seat is long and comfortable, allowing three people to sit at a time.
By: SUNIL PATRO (Jan 13, 2026)
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Perfect Highway Cruiser
Very beautiful and great value for money. The build quality is excellent, comfort level is impressive, and the engine is very powerful for the 125 cc segment.
By: Sarfaraz (Oct 1, 2025)
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Super stylish bike
Super bike with great comfort, stylish looks, very good pickup, and an overall dashing appearance...
By: Pathan Mohammed Arifullah Khan (Jul 22, 2025)
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Suzuki Burgman Street 125
The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a stylish, urban-friendly scooter that combines the appeal of a maxi-scooter with the practicality of a 125cc commuter. Its bold design, LED lighting, and premium finish make it stand out on city roads. Powered by a 124cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, it produces 8.6 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque—perfect for daily rides and light weekend cruising. The CVT automatic gearbox ensures smooth, hassle-free performance, especially in stop-and-go traffic. The engine feels refined and peppy, delivering a top speed of around 95 km/h. Suzuki claims a mileage of 58.5 km/l, and real-world figures are usually close depending on riding habits. Comfort is a strong point, with a roomy seat, decent suspension setup, and footboard space ideal for longer city commutes. Overall, the Burgman Street 125 offers great value with its blend of looks, efficiency, and convenience—perfect for urban riders seeking a premium scooter experience.
By: Mohd Suffiyan Ansari (Jul 21, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Related News

The Burgman Street has some serious road presence because of its design.
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works
21 Jun 2026
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Planning to buy genuine accessories for Suzuki Burgman Street? Complete buyer guide
7 Apr 2026
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh
2 Apr 2026
Suzuki Burgman in new Pearl Grace White colour scheme.
Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets new Pearl Grace White colour in India
13 Mar 2026
The Access 125 got a new Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme in addition to the existing colours available recently.
Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Street and Access get 5,000 cashback and other benefits
17 Apr 2025
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 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Related News

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power8.6 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage48 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine124 cc
Max Speed95-104 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Burgman Street [2028-2026] specs and features
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