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HomeCompare BikesAccess 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Suzuki Access 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 77,684₹ 88,376
Mileage45 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power8.42 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.5 L
Length
1835 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg110 kg
Height
1155 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.5 L
Saddle Height
856 mm780 mm
Width
680 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,3751,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
77,28488,376
RTO
9,75210,485
Insurance
6,3396,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0062,264

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
2 Jan 2025
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
24 Jan 2025
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Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
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Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
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