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Honda Activa 6G vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Access 125
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 74,369₹ 77,684
Mileage59.5 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power7.84 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1833 mm1835 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Height
1165 mm1155 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg106 kg
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Saddle Height
764 mm856 mm
Width
677 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Swing Arm
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44693,375
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36977,284
RTO
5,9499,752
Insurance
6,1286,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8582,006
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

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