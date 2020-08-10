In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs 67,503 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 57.2 2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less