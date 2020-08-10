Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹75,347*
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹67,503*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85286,263
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34774,300
RTO
6,5285,944
Insurance
5,9776,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,854

