In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Access 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS