|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|57.4 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|52.5 mm
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹91,752
|₹86,263
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹78,920
|₹74,300
|RTO
|₹6,814
|₹5,944
|Insurance
|₹6,018
|₹6,019
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,972
|₹1,854