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Honda Activa 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Activa 6g
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 88,339₹ 74,369
Mileage47 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc109.51 cc
Power8.42 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1850 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg106 kg
Height
1170 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm764 mm
Width
707 mm677 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display4.2 inch TFT display
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83186,446
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33974,369
RTO
7,0675,949
Insurance
6,4256,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1881,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

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<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
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