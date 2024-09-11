In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS