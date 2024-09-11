In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS