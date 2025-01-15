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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,450₹ 73,340
Mileage59 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc109.7 cc
Power9.12 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L6 L
Length
1862 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1275 mm
Height
1125 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm765 mm
Width
697 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm7.47 PS
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14385,313
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45073,340
RTO
6,4365,867
Insurance
6,2576,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,833
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
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TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
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TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
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