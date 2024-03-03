HT Auto
Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth

Hero Mavrick 440 Review
Hero Mavrick 440 Review
Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp in a regulatory filing has claimed that it has sold 468,410 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2024, registering a robust 19 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month a year ago. In February 2023, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 394,460 units of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp has stated that the sales volumes in February 2024 indicate continuously improving consumer sentiments. The two-wheeler manufacturing company expects this sales and growth momentum to continue in the coming months, on the back of favourable economic indicators. In the current financial year, Hero MotoCorp has sold 51,31,040 units of two-wheelers between April 2023 and February 2024, up from 48,09,204 units sold during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

Hero MotoCorp sold 436,929 units of motorcycles in February 2024, up from 371,854 units sold in the same month a year ago. In between April-February period of this fiscal, the company registered 47,33,948 units of motorcycles, up from 44,73,260 units recorded in the same period of last fiscal. The company sold 31,481 units of scooters last month, up from 22,606 units sold in February 2023. The year-to-date sales in the scooter segment in this fiscal were 397,092 units, up from 335,944 units recorded in the same period of last fiscal. In the domestic market, the two-wheeler manufacturer sold 445,257 units in February 2024, up from 382,317 units sold in the same month a year ago, while export numbers almost doubled to 23,153 units, compared to 12,143 units recorded in the same month of 2023.

Hero MotoCorp is betting big on the premium portfolio of motorcycles for further growth. The two-wheeler major recently launched the Xtreme 125R and expanded its premium portfolio by introducing the Mavrick 440, which is based on the Harley-Davidson X440. Deliveries of the Hero Mavrck 440 are slated to commence from April 2024. The company is now aiming to scale up the production and sales volume of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Mavrick 440. The first phase of this production and sales ramp up by the middle of this year.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Mavrick 440 Harley Davidson Harley Davidson X440 X440 Mavrick 440 Hero Xtreme 125R Xtreme 125R

