Best Harley-Davidson Bikes

In India, there are 15 Harley-Davidson Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Harley-Davidson X440, Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide, Harley-Davidson Road Glide, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Harley-Davidson Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Harley-Davidson X440 ₹ 2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide ₹ 63.03 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Road Glide ₹ 42.3 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Street Glide ₹ 39.3 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic ₹ 23.85 Lakhs

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15 New Harley-Davidson Bikes found

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Harley-Davidson X440 Front Left View
1/13

Harley-Davidson X440

4.0
90
₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs
Engine
440 cc
Speed
137 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Front Right View
1/19

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

₹63.03 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
16 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Front Right View
1/18

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

₹42.3 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
16.66 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Front Right View
1/15

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

₹39.3 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
16.66 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Front Right View
1/17

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

₹23.85 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
18.18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Front Left View
1/20

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹25.9 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
18.18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Left View
1/11

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

₹27.19 Lakhs
Engine
1868.0 cc
Speed
177 Kmph
Mileage
18.1 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Front Right View
1/19

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

₹67.37 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
16 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Front Left View
1/18

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

₹20.23 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
175 kmph
Mileage
18.18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Front Left Side
1/13

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

₹24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
Engine
1252 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
18.33 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front Right View
1/15

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

5.0
1
₹18.05 Lakhs
Engine
1252 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front Right View
1/12

Harley-Davidson Nightster

4.2
15
₹13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Engine
975 cc
Speed
180 kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Front Left View
1/18

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

4.5
2
₹21.49 Lakhs
Engine
1868 cc
Speed
177 kmph
Mileage
18.1 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front Left View
1/10

Harley-Davidson X440 T

4.3
104
₹2.84 Lakhs
Engine
440 cc
Speed
135 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Harley-Davidson Breakout Front Left View
1/21

Harley-Davidson Breakout

₹31.79 Lakhs
Engine
1923 cc
Speed
210 kmph
Mileage
18.18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

8 Upcoming Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Custom1250 Right View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹16 - 17 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1250.0 cc
Speed
220 Kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
Check Details
Harley-Davidson 350 Right View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson 350

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
353 cc
Speed
143 Kmph
Mileage
18.0 kmpl
Check Details
Harley-Davidson 750 Front Left View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson 750

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
353 cc
Speed
143 Kmph
Mileage
18 kmpl
Check Details
Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 Right View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440

4.4
11
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.9 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
440 cc
Check Details
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike Front Right View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
5.2 Ah
Speed
120 Kmph
Range
200 Km
Check Details
Harley-Davidson X 350 Front Right Side View
1/7
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson X 350

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
353 cc
Check Details
Harley-Davidson Bronx Front Right View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson Bronx

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
Check Details
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Front Right View
UPCOMING

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹20.5 - 20.6 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
15.5 kWh
Speed
177 kmph
Range
235 km
Check Details

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