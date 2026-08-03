KTM RC 200 Key Specs
- Engine199.5 cc
- Mileage35 kmpl
- Power25.8 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque19.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight160 kg
The KTM RC 200 is a lightweight sports bike, known for its sharp handling, compact design, and performance-oriented nature. First introduced globally in 2014, the RC 200 has undergone significant updates to maintain its appeal within the entry-level 200 cc sportbike segment. Priced from ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in one variant and with three colour options. The bike is powered by a 199.5 cc BS6-compliant liquid-cooled engine that delivers 24.6 bhp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both ends and features a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as part of its safety net. The RC 200 was last updated in May 2025 with a new TFT instrument cluster borrowed from the 390 Duke.
The RC 200 is available in a single variant with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2,54,028 lakh (Delhi).
The RC 200 was first launched globally in 2014. It made its way to the Indian market in September of that year, with an introductory price of approximately ₹1.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The first major update came in 2017, introducing minor cosmetic and ergonomic changes. The last major overhaul took place in September 2021 for the 2022 model year. This brought updates focusing on design, ergonomics, and mechanical improvements. In May 2025, KTM updated the RC200 with a new TFT instrument cluster borrowed from the 390 Duke.
The RC 200 is offered in a single fully loaded variant. It comes in three colour options, which are Black, Blue, and Metallic Grey. These are dual-tone schemes and bring a premium touch to the RC 200.
The 2022 KTM RC 200 was brought in with significant design changes. The redesigned front fascia incorporated a new LED headlamp assembly, replacing the older twin-projector setup. Fairing-mounted turn indicators were further added to clean up the aesthetics.
The 2022 model brought in a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank, addressing the limited range of the previous-gen model due to its smaller 9.5-litre tank. The revised ergonomics include fully adjustable handlebar risers. The bike gets a new TFT instrument cluster alongside an updated switchgear.
The KTM RC 200 continues to be powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Despite no significant change in output, the 2022 update introduced a larger airbox, enhancing airflow for improved throttle response and mid-range torque delivery.
KTM has equipped the new RC 200 with a curved radiator to improve heat dissipation, addressing the heating issues of the previous model. The top speed has increased slightly due to better aerodynamics and improved engine performance.
The motorcycle is built on a split-type trellis frame with a bolted-on sub-frame, a departure from the single-piece frame. The suspension system comprises 41 mm WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.
The KTM RC 200 delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of approximately 35 kmpl under standard test conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on factors such as road conditions and riding style.
The bike gives 158 mm of ground clearance. Its kerb weight is 160 kg and the seat height is set at 824 mm.
The KTM RC 200 is positioned in the entry-level sports bike segment and is pitted against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|KTM RC 200
|Rs. 2.15 LakhsOnwards
|199.5 cc
|25.8 PS
|19.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|160 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RC 200VSKarizma XMR
|KTM RC 160
|Rs. 1.85 LakhsOnwards
|164.2 cc
|15.5 Nm
|15.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|155 kg
|1965 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RC 200VSRC 160
|KTM 160 Duke
|Rs. 1.74 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|19 PS
|15.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|147 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RC 200VS160 Duke
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Rs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RC 200VSR15 V4
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RC 200VSApache RTR 310
KTM RC 200 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike's stylish design, excellent performance, comfortable seat, and impressive mileage. Overall, it's a highly appreciated model among riders.
|Max Power
|25.8 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|19.5 Nm
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|199.5 cc
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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