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KTM RC 200

₹2.15 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Introduction

The KTM RC 200 is a lightweight sports bike, known for its sharp handling, compact design, and performance-oriented nature. First introduced globally in 2014, the RC 200 has undergone significant updates to maintain its appeal within the entry-level 200 cc sportbike segment. Priced from 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in one variant and with three colour options. The bike is powered by a 199.5 cc BS6-compliant liquid-cooled engine that delivers 24.6 bhp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both ends and features a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as part of its safety net. The RC 200 was last updated in May 2025 with a new TFT instrument cluster borrowed from the 390 Duke.

KTM RC 200 Price

The RC 200 is available in a single variant with a starting ex-showroom price of 2,54,028 lakh (Delhi).

When was the KTM RC 200 launched?

The RC 200 was first launched globally in 2014. It made its way to the Indian market in September of that year, with an introductory price of approximately 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The first major update came in 2017, introducing minor cosmetic and ergonomic changes. The last major overhaul took place in September 2021 for the 2022 model year. This brought updates focusing on design, ergonomics, and mechanical improvements. In May 2025, KTM updated the RC200 with a new TFT instrument cluster borrowed from the 390 Duke.

How many variants and colour options of the KTM RC200 are available?

The RC 200 is offered in a single fully loaded variant. It comes in three colour options, which are Black, Blue, and Metallic Grey. These are dual-tone schemes and bring a premium touch to the RC 200.

What features are available in the KTM RC200?

The 2022 KTM RC 200 was brought in with significant design changes. The redesigned front fascia incorporated a new LED headlamp assembly, replacing the older twin-projector setup. Fairing-mounted turn indicators were further added to clean up the aesthetics.

The 2022 model brought in a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank, addressing the limited range of the previous-gen model due to its smaller 9.5-litre tank. The revised ergonomics include fully adjustable handlebar risers. The bike gets a new TFT instrument cluster alongside an updated switchgear.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the KTM RC200?

The KTM RC 200 continues to be powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Despite no significant change in output, the 2022 update introduced a larger airbox, enhancing airflow for improved throttle response and mid-range torque delivery.

KTM has equipped the new RC 200 with a curved radiator to improve heat dissipation, addressing the heating issues of the previous model. The top speed has increased slightly due to better aerodynamics and improved engine performance.

The motorcycle is built on a split-type trellis frame with a bolted-on sub-frame, a departure from the single-piece frame. The suspension system comprises 41 mm WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

What is the KTM RC200’s mileage?

The KTM RC 200 delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of approximately 35 kmpl under standard test conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on factors such as road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, dry weight, and seat height of the KTM RC200?

The bike gives 158 mm of ground clearance. Its kerb weight is 160 kg and the seat height is set at 824 mm.

What bikes does the KTM RC200 rival in its segment?

The KTM RC 200 is positioned in the entry-level sports bike segment and is pitted against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

KTM RC 200 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    199.5 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    25.8 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    19.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    160 kg
View All RC 200 SpecsView specs icon

KTM RC 200 Variants

KTM RC 200 price starts at ₹ 2.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM RC 200 comes in 2 variants. KTM RC 200's top variant is GP Edition.
2 Variants Available
RC 200 STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
199.5 cc
140 kmph
RC 200 GP Edition
₹2.15 Lakhs*
199.5 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

KTM RC 200 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
In 2025, over-speeding caused 82,124 road accidents in India, with Tamil Nadu leading in incidents and Uttar Pradesh in fatalities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Zoji-La Tunnel breakthrough will ensure year-round access between Kashmir and Ladakh, enhancing connectivity and regional economy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
India has introduced a stop-free toll system at Choryasi toll plaza, enhancing traffic flow on highways by eliminating barriers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
Delhi will impose higher Environment Compensation Charges on commercial vehicles starting April 1 to combat pollution and enhance compliance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jan 2026
Delhi lifts Stage 3 pollution restrictions due to improved air quality, while enforcement efforts continue vigorously to combat pollution.Read Full Story

KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

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KTM RC 200 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200 image
Rs. 2.15 LakhsOnwards
52
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4.8503
155 cc18.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyRC 200VSR15 V4
TVS Apache RTR 310TVS Apache RTR 310 imageRs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
4.89
312.12 cc35.6 PS28.7 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-1991 mmDiscDiscAlloyRC 200VSApache RTR 310

KTM RC 200 Images

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KTM RC 200 Colours

KTM RC 200 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Gp Editiond
Metallic Grey
Black

KTM RC 200 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
RC 200vsKarizma XMR
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
RC 200vsRC 160
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.74 - 1.82 Lakhs
RC 200vs160 Duke
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
RC 200vsR15 V4
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
RC 200vsApache RTR 310

KTM RC 200 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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KTM RC 200 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the bike's stylish design, excellent performance, comfortable seat, and impressive mileage. Overall, it's a highly appreciated model among riders.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent performance
  • check circle iconComfortable seat
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage
  • check circle iconHighly recommended
So stylish bike for rider
It's style is so good ? .I love this bike. The perfect seat give you a comfort and the performance is so excellent. Mileage is also so excellent.
By: Ankush chandra (May 27, 2025)
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Stylish Bike for Riders
Its style is really good. I love this bike! The seat is perfectly designed, providing great comfort, and the performance is excellent. The mileage is also impressive.
By: Ankush chandra (May 27, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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KTM RC 200 Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000
16 May 2025
The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
5 Mar 2024
View all
 KTM RC 200 Related News

KTM RC 200 Specifications and Features

Max Power25.8 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque19.5 Nm
Mileage35.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine199.5 cc
Max Speed140 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all RC 200 specs and features

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