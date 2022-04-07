



Performance



Every sports bike has adequate horsepower to accelerate quickly and reach the top speed quick too. These bikes are equipped with high-calibre engines that usually get technology to streamline the overall performance figures. Sports bikes come in varied capacities depending on their engines. They have engines as small as 150cc and go up to 1000cc and above.



Sports Bike Manufacturers



European and Japanese two-wheeler manufacturers are always the best among sports bike manufacturers. Top companies that produce such bikes are Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia and KTM. TVS, Hero-Honda, and Bajaj are Indian brands that have made sports bikes. usually more aggressive, some sports bikes have a more relaxed riding position to allow the rider to do some sports-touring.Every sports bike has adequate horsepower to accelerate quickly and reach the top speed quick too. These bikes are equipped with high-calibre engines that usually get technology to streamline the overall performance figures. Sports bikes come in varied capacities depending on their engines. They have engines as small as 150cc and go up to 1000cc and above.European and Japanese two-wheeler manufacturers are always the best among sports bike manufacturers. Top companies that produce such bikes are Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia and KTM. TVS, Hero-Honda, and Bajaj are Indian brands that have made sports bikes. Sports Bikes Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Yamaha R15 V4 ₹ 1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 ₹ 1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ₹ 12.8 - 15.14 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ₹ 1.44 - 1.69 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ₹ 93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Sports bikes are designed and developed to offer high performance as compared to commuter models. They come with different design and high performance powertrain.Sports bikes come with a sporty look. They are fully faired on the front to aid better aerodynamics. While the riding posture is