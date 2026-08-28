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KTM RC 390

₹3.23 Lakhs* Onwards
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KTM RC 390: Overview

Initially launched in September 2014, the KTM RC 390 was introduced as the fully-faired sibling of the Duke 390, aimed at riders seeking track performance in a road-legal package. Over the years, the RC 390 has undergone several updates to enhance its styling and performance while maintaining its competitiveness. The most significant overhaul came with the 2022 model, which featured a revised design, updated chassis, and reworked components for improved performance and handling.

The latest update to the RC 390 sports bike was introduced in February 2024, focusing on cosmetic upgrades with the addition of two new colour schemes. This update did not bring any mechanical changes, retaining the same engine and feature set from the previous model.

KTM RC 390: Price

The KTM RC 390 price in India starts from 3,21,173 (ex-showroom). The bike is available in a single variant with two colour options.

KTM RC 390: Launch Date

The RC 390 was first introduced in India in September 2014, and it had debuted with a 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine. It is essentially the fully-faired version of the Duke 390 and it was the first RC model to debut in the country. It has received several updates through the years to remain competitive within its segment, with its last major overhaul being carried out in 2022. This saw it getting updated with a revised design and chassis, and reworked mechanicals.

The 2024 RC 390 was launched in India on February 3, 2024, and it is priced at 3.21 lakh (ex-showroom). This update only brought in two new colour options, which were an orange-on-black scheme and an orange-on-blue variant.

KTM RC 390: Variants and Colour Options

The RC 390 sports bike is available in one single variant priced at 3.21 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is available in two colour schemes: KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Orange.

KTM RC 390: Specs & Features

The RC 390’s front fascia features a single-pod LED headlight flanked by angular DRLs and LED turn indicators integrated into the fairing. The 2022 update brought a layered fairing design for improving aerodynamic efficiency and heat dissipation, while the fuel tank capacity was increased to 13.7 litres. The bike features a broad, cushioned seat and adjustable handlebars. The Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster offers smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access calls, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. Standard rider aids on the RC 390 include a quick-shifter, traction control, and lean-sensitive ABS.

Powering the KTM RC 390 is a 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that has remained largely unchanged since its debut but has undergone minor updates to stay competitive within its segment. The 2022 model introduced a 40 per cent larger airbox and revised engine mapping. The engine produces 42.9 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. With a kerb weight of 172 kg, the RC 390 offers an impressive power-to-weight ratio. It boasts a claimed top speed of over 160 kmph, making it one of the fastest in its class.

The India-spec model differs slightly from the global-spec model by omitting the adjustable front suspension. Instead, it features WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 280 mm disc at the rear.

KTM RC 390: Mileage

Although KTM India has stopped short of mentioning the official fuel economy figures, the RC 390 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 25.89 kmpl. Real-world figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

KTM RC 390: Rivals

The KTM RC 390 is pitted against the likes of sports bikes such as the TVS Apache RR 310 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

KTM RC 390 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    373 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25.89 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    43.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    169 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    37 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    172 kg
View All RC 390 SpecsView specs icon

KTM RC 390 Variants

KTM RC 390 price starts at ₹ 3.23 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM RC 390 comes in 2 variants. KTM RC 390's top variant is GP Edition.
2 Variants Available
RC 390 STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
373 cc
169 kmph
RC 390 GP Edition
₹3.23 Lakhs*
373.27 cc
169 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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KTM RC 390 Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto's restructuring led KTM to a €1.3 million profit, highlighting successful sales and management strategies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jul 2026
The Indian auto component industry achieved ₹7.6 lakh crore turnover in FY2025-26, driven by OEM supplies and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Indian government is evaluating E25 fuel's feasibility and impact on vehicles to enhance energy security and reduce import dependence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Amara Raja's 'Boss Mechanic' program engaged 5,000 mechanics nationwide, promoting skills and rewarding top performers with prizes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Mar 2026
FIA prioritizes safety amid Middle East tensions affecting the Formula One calendar, ensuring events like the Australian Grand Prix proceed.Read Full Story

KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

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KTM RC 390 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390 image
Rs. 3.23 LakhsOnwards
3.75
373.27 cc43.5 PS37 NmSports Bikes172 kg2145 mmDiscDisc-
KTM 390 Duke RKTM 390 Duke R imageRs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc-39 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes168.3 kg----RC 390VS390 Duke R
Yamaha R3Yamaha R3 imageRs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
42
321 cc42 PS29.5 NmSports Bikes169 kg2090 mmDiscDisc-RC 390VSR3
TVS Apache RR 310TVS Apache RR 310 imageRs. 2.78 LakhsOnwards
4.45
312.2 cc38 PS29 NmSports Bikes174 kg2001 mmDiscDisc-RC 390VSApache RR 310
BMW G 310 RRBMW G 310 RR imageRs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards
4.56
312.12 cc34 PS27.3 NmSports Bikes174 kg2001 mmDiscDiscAlloyRC 390VSG 310 RR
Kawasaki Ninja 300Kawasaki Ninja 300 imageRs. 3.17 LakhsOnwards
4.66
296 cc39 PS26.1 NmSports Bikes179 kg2015 mmDiscDiscAlloyRC 390VSNinja 300

KTM RC 390 Images

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KTM RC 390 Colours

KTM RC 390 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Orange
Blue
Orange

KTM RC 390 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke R

KTM 390 Duke R

3.39 Lakhs
RC 390vs390 Duke R
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
RC 390vsR3
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
RC 390vsApache RR 310
BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
RC 390vsG 310 RR
Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.17 - 3.34 Lakhs
RC 390vsNinja 300

KTM RC 390 User Reviews & Ratings

3.6Engine & Performance
4Features
4.2Safety
4Design
2.8Value For Money
3.4Comfort
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KTM RC 390 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the KTM RC 390 for its impressive performance, stylish design, and advanced electronics, although some find the quick shifter lacking and engine performance less aggressive than earlier models.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat performance and traction
  • check circle iconSmooth mode controls
  • check circle iconStylish and good looking
  • check circle iconAdvanced electronic rider aids
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine less aggressive than previous models
  • warning iconNotchy quick shifter
  • warning iconDependence on timely servicing
  • warning iconSome find it less fun
  • warning iconSlightly higher maintenance requirements

User Reviews

Perfect highway cruiser
This is a beautiful bike with outstanding performance. It offers an aggressive and exciting riding experience, and incorporates a lot of advanced technology.
By: Pritam Kanase (Dec 31, 2025)
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Perfect experience with ride
Good looking and stylish bike with great performance. It offers good coverage, impressive mileage, and is easy to maintain. Overall, a very good package
By: Raj (Jul 12, 2025)
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Beast on Highway
I would like feature of this rc 390 and driving posture and riding abilities are premium quality milege performance is also good .but depends on servicing it would be on time.
By: Harshvardhan (Oct 20, 2024)
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Perfect for Racing
KTM RC 390 is a fun motorcycle with good performance, traction, and refinement. It also has electronic rider aids, and some say it's a good choice for improving your skills on the track. However, some reviews note that the engine isn't as hooligan as previous models, and the quick shifter is a bit notchy.
By: Srinjoy Bhadra (Apr 20, 2024)
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National 709B
I have ridden this bike of my friend and like the performance of this bike the mode controls of this bike are very smooth
By: Rajat (Mar 29, 2024)
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KTM RC 390 Related News

The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000
16 May 2025
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
2 Oct 2024
KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
13 Dec 2023
Both the motorcycles are aimed towards people who want to become a professional.&nbsp;
KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared
3 Sept 2022
View all
 KTM RC 390 Related News

KTM RC 390 Specifications and Features

Max Power43.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque37 Nm
Mileage25.89 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine373.0 cc
Max Speed169 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all RC 390 specs and features

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