RC 390 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RC 390 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.66 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD RC 390 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RC 390 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.66 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 13.7 l litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge, Clock and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 13.7 l Length: 2145 mm Max Power: 43.5 PS Engine Type: 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine ...Read MoreRead Less