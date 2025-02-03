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HomeCompare BikesRC 390 vs F77 Mach 2

KTM RC 390 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
RC 390 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 F77 mach 2
BrandKTMUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage25.89 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-7.1 kWh
Engine Capacity373 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l-
Length
2145 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg197 kg
Height
830 mm-
Saddle Height
824 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph155 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS27 kW
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
37 Nm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
373 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4562,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,99,000
RTO
25,4530
Insurance
22,8310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8766,426

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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