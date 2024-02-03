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Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Ninja 300 vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 300 Rc 390
BrandKawasakiKTM
Price₹ 3.17 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity296 cc373 cc
Power39 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L13.7 l
Length
2015 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1340 mm
Height
1110 mm830 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm824 mm
Width
715 mm760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
182 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm43.5 PS
Stroke
49 mm60 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm37 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
296 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchPASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed, return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
62 mm89 mm
Rear Suspension
Bottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mmWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mmWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Heat Management Technology, Caliper Front and Rear - Dual piston, Rake, Trail - 93 mm, Fuel Type / Minimum Octane Rating - Unleaded petrol/RON91, Hard Alumite Coating Piston, Dual Throttle Valves. Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sumpCornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,56,3813,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
3,17,0003,18,172
RTO
25,36025,453
Insurance
14,02122,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6607,876

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
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