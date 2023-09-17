HT Auto
2024 KTM 390 Duke review: The pocket rocket is back

KTM has launched the 2024 390 Duke motorcycle in India at a price of 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom), The new generation 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features. Check out our review to see how it rides.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM
First Published Date: 17 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
