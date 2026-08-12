Honda CB300R Price:

Honda CB300R is priced at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda CB300R?

The Honda CB300R is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda CB300R colour options?

Honda CB300R comes in two colour options: Pearl Sparton Red, Matte Massive Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB300R?

Honda CB300R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 286 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB300R?

Honda CB300R rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, Keeway RR 300, TVS Apache RTR 310, Hero Karizma 400, KTM 250 Duke, Yamaha R15 V4.

What is the mileage of Honda CB300R?

Honda CB300R comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).