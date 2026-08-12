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HONDA CB300R

₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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Variants

Honda CB300R Price:

Honda CB300R is priced at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda CB300R?

The Honda CB300R is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda CB300R colour options?

Honda CB300R comes in two colour options: Pearl Sparton Red, Matte Massive Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB300R?

Honda CB300R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 286 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB300R?

Honda CB300R rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, Keeway RR 300, TVS Apache RTR 310, Hero Karizma 400, KTM 250 Duke, Yamaha R15 V4.

What is the mileage of Honda CB300R?

Honda CB300R comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).

Honda CB300R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    286 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    31.13 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    27.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    146 kg
View All CB300R SpecsView specs icon

Honda CB300R Variants

Honda CB300R price starts at ₹ 2.19 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
CB300R STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
286 cc
160 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda CB300R Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Yokohama India launched the Geolandar X-CV, expanding its SUV tyre range to cover 16-20 inch wheels, focusing on grip, comfort, and noise reduction.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
India steps up Formula 1 revival plans with dedicated motorsport task force
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Amara Raja's 'Boss Mechanic' program engaged over 5,000 mechanics nationwide, recognizing skills and awarding winners with motorcycles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Mar 2026
Liam Lawson aims for a fresh start in the 2026 Formula 1 season after a challenging 2025, focusing on consistency.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Apr 2025
Honda has recalled CB300R motorcycles (2018-2020) due to a faulty headlamp unit, offering free replacements for affected customers.Read Full Story

Honda CB300R Visual Comparison

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Honda CB300R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R image
Rs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards
4.395
286 cc31.13 PS27.5 NmSports Bikes146 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300RVSKarizma XMR
Keeway RR 300Keeway RR 300 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
4.71
292.4 cc27.88 PS25.0 NmSports Bikes165 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300RVSRR 300
TVS Apache RTR 310TVS Apache RTR 310 imageRs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
4.89
312.12 cc35.6 PS28.7 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-1991 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300RVSApache RTR 310
KTM 250 DukeKTM 250 Duke imageRs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.526
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloyCB300RVS250 Duke
Yamaha R15 V4Yamaha R15 V4 imageRs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
4.8503
155 cc18.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300RVSR15 V4

Honda CB300R Images

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Honda CB300R Image 3
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Honda CB300R Image 6

Honda CB300R Colours

Honda CB300R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Pearl Spartan Red
Matte Massive Grey
Pearl sparton red

Honda CB300R Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
CB300RvsKarizma XMR
Keeway RR 300

Keeway RR 300

1.99 Lakhs
CB300RvsRR 300
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
CB300RvsApache RTR 310
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
CB300Rvs250 Duke
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
CB300RvsR15 V4

Honda CB300R User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.3Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Honda CB300R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the bike's stylish design, exceptional handling, and refined performance, but still note a lack of modern features and comfort for rear passengers.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconImpressive performance
  • check circle iconExcellent handling and quality
  • check circle iconSolid braking performance
  • check circle iconHigh-quality switchgear

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks modern features
  • warning iconMissing TFT display and connectivity
  • warning iconSmall fuel tank capacity
  • warning iconUncomfortable back seat for passengers
  • warning iconAvailable only in big cities

User Reviews

Good Suspension
The front USD forks soak up small bumps very well. The bike doesn't feel unsettled on slightly rough tarmac.
By: Lokesh Kumar Gupta (May 6, 2026)
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Colorful Display
The negative LCD display is very cool. Shows all the info you need like gear position and real-time mileage.
By: Bharat Kumar Sharma (May 6, 2026)
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Sophisticated Ride
It’s a very sophisticated machine. Everything works with Japanese precision. No rough edges or unrefined sounds.
By: Jeetendra Kumar Verma (May 6, 2026)
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Light and Flickable
The short wheelbase makes it so agile. It's the king of U-turns. Very practical for our crowded Indian cities.
By: Govind Prasad Mishra (May 6, 2026)
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Stunning in Black
The all-black theme with those bronze forks is the best looking combo in the market right now. Pure eye candy.
By: Amit Kumar Singh (May 6, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Honda CB300R Related News

The internal PCB structure of the Honda CB300R's headlamp assembly had issues that could lead to the unit flickering or shutting off
Honda CB300R recalled in India over faulty headlamp unit
10 Apr 2025
Honda CB300F is the naked streetfighter from the brand.
Honda CB350, CB300R and other motorcycles get extended warranty at zero cost
21 Aug 2024
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
23 Nov 2023
2023 Honda CB300R
HMSI launches OBD2A-compliant 2023 CB300R at 2.4 lakh
16 Oct 2023
Honda CB300R in new Yellow colour scheme.
India-bound 2024 Honda CB300R revealed globally, gets new colour schemes
27 Jun 2023
View all
 Honda CB300R Related News

Honda CB300R Specifications and Features

Max Power31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine286 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all CB300R specs and features

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