Honda CB300R Key Specs
- Engine286 cc
- Mileage30 kmpl
- Power31.13 ps
- Speed160 kmph
- Max Torque27.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight146 kg
Honda CB300R is priced at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Honda CB300R is available in 1 variant - STD.
Honda CB300R comes in two colour options: Pearl Sparton Red, Matte Massive Grey.
Honda CB300R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 286 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Honda CB300R rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, Keeway RR 300, TVS Apache RTR 310, Hero Karizma 400, KTM 250 Duke, Yamaha R15 V4.
Honda CB300R comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda CB300R
|Rs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards
|286 cc
|31.13 PS
|27.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|146 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300RVSKarizma XMR
|Keeway RR 300
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|292.4 cc
|27.88 PS
|25.0 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|165 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300RVSRR 300
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300RVSApache RTR 310
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300RVS250 Duke
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Rs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300RVSR15 V4
Honda CB300R is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the bike's stylish design, exceptional handling, and refined performance, but still note a lack of modern features and comfort for rear passengers.
|Max Power
|31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|286 cc
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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