Images
Keeway RR 300 Front Left View1/16
UPCOMING

KEEWAY RR 300

Exp. Launch on 17 Jul 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1.99 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
News
EMI @ ₹4035/month
Get EMI Offers

RR 300 Expected Key Specs

Info
Power

Category Average: 27.23 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

RR 300: 27.88 ps

Category average
Info
Speed

Category Average: 145.0 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

RR 300: 139.0 kmph

Category average

View all RR 300 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Keeway RR 300 Latest Updates

RR 300 Launch Date

The Keeway RR 300 is expected to launch on 17th Jul 2025.

RR 300 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.99 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Keeway RR 300 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 292.4 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

RR 300 Rivals

Keeway K300 SF, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, KTM 160 Duke, Honda CB300F and Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel are sought to be the major rivals to Keeway RR 300.

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with RR 300.
Keeway RR 300
Keeway K300 SF
VS
Keeway RR 300Select model
Keeway K300 SFSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Keeway RR 300 Images

Keeway RR 300 Image 1
Keeway RR 300 Image 2
Keeway RR 300 Image 3
Keeway RR 300 Image 4
Keeway RR 300 Image 5
Keeway RR 300 Image 6
Keeway RR 300 Image 7
Keeway RR 300 Image 8
Keeway RR 300 Image 9
Keeway RR 300 Image 10
Keeway RR 300 Image 11
Keeway RR 300 Image 12
Keeway RR 300 Image 13
Keeway RR 300 Image 14
Keeway RR 300 Image 15
Keeway RR 300 Image 16

Keeway RR 300 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.88 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque25 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine292.4 cc
Max Speed139 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Keeway Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Keeway Bikes

    News

    View all
      News

    Explore Other Options

    Keeway RR 300 FAQs

    The Keeway RR 300 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs.
    The Keeway RR 300 is expected to launch on 17th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 292.4 cc segment.
    The Keeway RR 300 features a 292.4 cc engine delivering a powerful 27.88 PS. It has a manual transmission.
    The Keeway RR 300 faces competition from the likes of Keeway K300 SF and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in the 292.4 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.