Category Average: 27.23 ps
RR 300: 27.88 ps
Category Average: 145.0 kmph
RR 300: 139.0 kmph
The Keeway RR 300 is expected to launch on 17th Jul 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.99 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Keeway RR 300 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 292.4 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Keeway K300 SF, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, KTM 160 Duke, Honda CB300F and Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel are sought to be the major rivals to Keeway RR 300.
|Max Power
|27.88 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|25 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|292.4 cc
|Max Speed
|139 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
