RR 300 Launch Date

The Keeway RR 300 is expected to launch on 17th Jul 2025.

RR 300 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.99 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Keeway RR 300 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 292.4 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol



RR 300 Rivals

Keeway K300 SF, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, KTM 160 Duke, Honda CB300F and Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel are sought to be the major rivals to Keeway RR 300.