Category Average: 199.5 cc
K300 SF: 292.4 cc
Category Average: 22.67 ps
K300 SF: 27.88 ps
Keeway K300 SF price starts at ₹ 1.69 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|27.88 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|292.4 cc
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.8 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.68 Lakhs*
₹1.65 Lakhs*
₹1.59 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
115 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
16 Reviews
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
