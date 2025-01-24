HT Auto
KEEWAY K300 SF

Launch Date: 24 Jan 2025
1.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
K300 SF Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 199.5 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

K300 SF: 292.4 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 22.67 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

K300 SF: 27.88 ps

Category average

View all K300 SF Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Keeway K300 SF

Latest Update

  • New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at ₹1.69 lakh
  • Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices

    • Keeway K300 SF Price:

    Keeway K300 SF is priced at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for Keeway K300 SF?

    The Keeway K300 SF is available in 1 variant - STD.

    What are the Keeway K300 SF colour options?

    Keeway K300 SF comes in three colour options: Matte Black, Matte Red, Matte White.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway K300 SF?

    Keeway K300 SF comes with 292.4 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Keeway K300 SF?

    Keeway K300 SF rivals are Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Hero Xtreme 250R, Hero Karizma XMR 250, Honda CB300F, Yamaha MT-15 V2, Yamaha R15S.

    Keeway K300 SF Specifications and Features

    Max Power27.88 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine292.4 cc
    View all K300 SF specs and features

      Keeway K300 SF News

      The 2025 Keeway K300 SF is an upgrade over the K300N, which was previously on sale in India and gets subtle upgrades and a price drop
      New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at 1.69 lakh
      24 Jan 2025
      Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
      Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
      8 Feb 2024
      The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
      Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
      5 Aug 2023
      The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
      Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
      16 Jun 2023
      The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy ₹55,000
      Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
      12 Apr 2023
      View all
       Keeway K300 SF News
      Keeway K300 SF FAQs

      Keeway K300 SF comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Keeway K300 SF boasts a 292.4 cc engine, generating a max power of 27.88 PS.
      The Keeway K300 SF offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

