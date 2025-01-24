What is the on-road price of Keeway K300 SF in Chennai? The on-road price of Keeway K300 SF STD in Chennai is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF in Chennai? The RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Chennai amount to Rs. 25,466, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Chennai is Rs. 4,177.