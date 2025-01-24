HT Auto
Keeway K300 SF Front Left View
1/13
Keeway K300 SF Front Right View
2/13
Keeway K300 SF Front View
3/13
Keeway K300 SF Left View
4/13
Keeway K300 SF Rear Left View
5/13
Keeway K300 SF Rear Right View
6/13

Keeway K300 SF Specifications

Keeway K300 SF starting price is Rs. 1,69,000 in India. Keeway K300 SF is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 292.4 cc engine. Keeway K300 SF mileage is 30 kmpl.
1.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Keeway K300 SF Specs

Keeway K300 SF comes with 292.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of K300 SF starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Keeway K300 SF sits in the ...

Keeway K300 SF Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-Down Forks, 37mm
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load adjustable Monoshock

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Keeway K300 SF Alternatives

Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.7 Lakhs
CB300F Specs
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Hornet 2.0 Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.8 Lakhs
Xtreme 250R Specs
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.98 Lakhs
Gixxer 250 Specs
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.67 Lakhs
R15S Specs

Keeway K300 SF News

The 2025 Keeway K300 SF is an upgrade over the K300N, which was previously on sale in India and gets subtle upgrades and a price drop
New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at 1.69 lakh
24 Jan 2025
Hyundai Creta EV was launched at the Auto Expo 2025, which marked one of the biggest car launches in India this year. Also, this remained one of the most awaited car launches in the country for quite some time. The Creta EV was launched as the carmaker's most affordable electric car in India further enhancing the appeal of the popular SUV.
Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships
25 Jan 2025
Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
8 Feb 2024
The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
5 Aug 2023
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
 Keeway K300 SF News

Keeway K300 SF Variants & Price List

Keeway K300 SF price starts at ₹ 1.69 Lakhs .

STD
1.69 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
27.88 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

