The Yamaha XSR 155 has officially solidified its position in the Indian market as a premier neo-retro roadster. Blending the timeless aesthetics of Yamaha’s "Faster Sons" heritage with the high-performance DNA of the R15 V4, this motorcycle offers a unique proposition for riders seeking both style and substance.

Yamaha XSR 155 Price in India

The Yamaha XSR 155 is available in a standard variant with an attractive pricing structure designed to compete in the premium 150cc–200cc segment.

Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): ₹ 1,49,990

1,49,990 Approximate On-Road Price: ₹ 1,76,000 – ₹ 1,80,000 (Varies by city)

1,76,000 – 1,80,000 (Varies by city) Booking Amount: ₹ 2,000

Key Specifications and Performance

At the heart of the XSR 155 is the legendary 155cc liquid-cooled engine, the same unit that powers the MT-15 and R15 V4. This engine is renowned for its reliability and punchy power delivery.

Feature Specification Engine Displacement 155.0 cc Maximum Power 18.4 PS @ 10,000 rpm Maximum Torque 14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Mileage 45.5 kmpl (Approx.) Transmission 6-Speed Manual Fuel Tank Capacity 10 Litres Kerb Weight 137 kg Seat Height 810 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm

Modern Technology and Features

While the design is classic, the technology under the skin is thoroughly modern. The 2025 model year updates ensure it remains a top-tier choice for urban commuters and enthusiasts alike.

Variable Valve Actuation (VVA): Ensures the bike delivers consistent power across both low-end and high-end RPM ranges.

Ensures the bike delivers consistent power across both low-end and high-end RPM ranges. Assist and Slipper Clutch: Reduces the effort required to operate the clutch and prevents wheel lock during aggressive downshifting.

Reduces the effort required to operate the clutch and prevents wheel lock during aggressive downshifting. Traction Control System: A segment-first safety feature that provides better stability on slippery or gravel-covered roads.

A segment-first safety feature that provides better stability on slippery or gravel-covered roads. Digital Instrumentation: A circular, negatively lit LCD console that displays all vital information, including a gear position indicator and fuel trip meter.

A circular, negatively lit LCD console that displays all vital information, including a gear position indicator and fuel trip meter. Y-Connect Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows riders to sync their smartphones for call alerts, SMS notifications, and maintenance records.

Design and Customisation

The XSR 155 stands out with its "Retro Sport" styling. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a tucked-and-roll seat, and a classic round LED headlamp. To keep the look evergreen, Yamaha offers four distinct colour options:

Metallic Grey Metallic Blue Vivid Red Greyish Green Metallic

Customisation Kits:

Owners can personalise their ride with official accessory packages, including the Cafe Racer Kit (featuring a headlight cowl and hump seat) and the Scrambler Kit (featuring a fly screen and rugged protectors).

Why Choose the Yamaha XSR 155?

The XSR 155 is built on the high-strength Deltabox Frame, providing exceptional handling and cornering stability. Its lightweight 137 kg body makes it one of the most nimble bikes in its class, perfect for navigating city traffic. With Dual-Channel ABS and wide tubeless tires (140/70 rear), it offers superior braking confidence.

Whether you are a fan of the vintage RX100 era or a modern rider looking for a refined 155cc machine, the XSR 155 delivers an unmatched blend of heritage and high-tech performance.