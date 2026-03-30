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YAMAHA XSR 155

₹1.5 - 1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3041
4Expert Score
4.3
3
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The Yamaha XSR 155 has officially solidified its position in the Indian market as a premier neo-retro roadster. Blending the timeless aesthetics of Yamaha’s "Faster Sons" heritage with the high-performance DNA of the R15 V4, this motorcycle offers a unique proposition for riders seeking both style and substance.

Yamaha XSR 155 Price in India

The Yamaha XSR 155 is available in a standard variant with an attractive pricing structure designed to compete in the premium 150cc–200cc segment.

  • Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): 1,49,990
  • Approximate On-Road Price: 1,76,000 – 1,80,000 (Varies by city)
  • Booking Amount: 2,000

Key Specifications and Performance

At the heart of the XSR 155 is the legendary 155cc liquid-cooled engine, the same unit that powers the MT-15 and R15 V4. This engine is renowned for its reliability and punchy power delivery.

FeatureSpecification
Engine Displacement155.0 cc
Maximum Power18.4 PS @ 10,000 rpm
Maximum Torque14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
Mileage45.5 kmpl (Approx.)
Transmission6-Speed Manual
Fuel Tank Capacity10 Litres
Kerb Weight137 kg
Seat Height810 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm

Modern Technology and Features

While the design is classic, the technology under the skin is thoroughly modern. The 2025 model year updates ensure it remains a top-tier choice for urban commuters and enthusiasts alike.

  • Variable Valve Actuation (VVA): Ensures the bike delivers consistent power across both low-end and high-end RPM ranges.
  • Assist and Slipper Clutch: Reduces the effort required to operate the clutch and prevents wheel lock during aggressive downshifting.
  • Traction Control System: A segment-first safety feature that provides better stability on slippery or gravel-covered roads.
  • Digital Instrumentation: A circular, negatively lit LCD console that displays all vital information, including a gear position indicator and fuel trip meter.
  • Y-Connect Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows riders to sync their smartphones for call alerts, SMS notifications, and maintenance records.

Design and Customisation

The XSR 155 stands out with its "Retro Sport" styling. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a tucked-and-roll seat, and a classic round LED headlamp. To keep the look evergreen, Yamaha offers four distinct colour options:

  1. Metallic Grey
  2. Metallic Blue
  3. Vivid Red
  4. Greyish Green Metallic

Customisation Kits:

Owners can personalise their ride with official accessory packages, including the Cafe Racer Kit (featuring a headlight cowl and hump seat) and the Scrambler Kit (featuring a fly screen and rugged protectors).

Why Choose the Yamaha XSR 155?

The XSR 155 is built on the high-strength Deltabox Frame, providing exceptional handling and cornering stability. Its lightweight 137 kg body makes it one of the most nimble bikes in its class, perfect for navigating city traffic. With Dual-Channel ABS and wide tubeless tires (140/70 rear), it offers superior braking confidence.

Whether you are a fan of the vintage RX100 era or a modern rider looking for a refined 155cc machine, the XSR 155 delivers an unmatched blend of heritage and high-tech performance.

Yamaha XSR 155 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    18.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    130 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    137 kg
View All XSR 155 SpecsView specs icon
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Yamaha XSR 155 Variants

Yamaha XSR 155 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha XSR 155 comes in 5 variants. Yamaha XSR 155's top variant is Greyish Green Metallic.
5 Variants Available
XSR 155 Metallic Blue
₹1.5 Lakhs*
155 cc
XSR 155 Vivid Red
₹1.53 Lakhs*
155 cc
XSR 155 Metallic Grey
₹1.57 Lakhs*
155 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha XSR 155 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 offer unique retro-styled motorcycles appealing to different riding preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Yamaha raises XSR 155 motorcycle prices in India; blue variant stays at Rs 1.50 lakh, other colors now up to Rs 1.59 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Yamaha introduces a new Metallic Black color for the XSR155 motorcycle, enhancing its neo-retro design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
The Yamaha XSR155 combines retro styling with modern performance, excelling in urban conditions but less comfortable for long rides.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Nov 2025
The Yamaha XSR155 launches in India as an affordable, neo-retro motorcycle, competing with the aggressive MT-15 V2.Read Full Story

Yamaha XSR 155 Videos

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3 reasons to pick XSR 155 over Hunter 350
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3 reasons to pick XSR 155 over Hunter 350

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Yamaha XSR 155 Exhaust Note 🔊🔊

Yamaha XSR 155: Likes And Dislikes
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Yamaha XSR 155: Likes And Dislikes

Yamaha XSR 155 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha XSR 155 comparison with similar Bikes

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Yamaha XSR 155
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Yamaha XSR 155 Expert Review

By: Ayush Arya
By: Ayush Arya
4.5
Styling
4
Ride & Handling
3
Cost
4
Mileage

Pros

Stylish DesignFun To RideAmazing Fuel Economy

Cons

Stiff SeatCommitted Riding Triangle

Yamaha has taken its time bringing some of its more interesting global products to India. While motorcycles like the Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT-15 have built strong followings here, there has always been a section of enthusiasts waiting for something a little different.

Yamaha XSR155: Design

The XSR155’s design is easily one of its biggest talking points. Yamaha calls it neo-retro, and that description fits. The circular LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece seat and round tail lamp give it a clean, old-school silhouette.

The colour schemes deserve special mention. They aren’t loud or attention-seeking. Instead, they have a subtle appeal. The red-and-black combination on our test bike looked mature and tasteful without trying too hard.

Because the engine is borrowed from the fully faired R15, much of the wiring and tubing that would otherwise be hidden now sits exposed.
Because the engine is borrowed from the fully faired R15, much of the wiring and tubing that would otherwise be hidden now sits exposed.

There are a few thoughtful details too. The silver brackets integrated into the headlamp unit that house the indicators add character. The finish on the exhaust, along with its shape and pattern, complements the overall styling nicely.

That said, not everything feels as polished. Because the engine is borrowed from the fully faired R15, much of the wiring and tubing that would otherwise be hidden now sits exposed. Visible zip ties and wiring around the engine slightly dilute what is otherwise a very cohesive design. It’s not a deal-breaker, but it does stand out once you notice it.

The circular instrument cluster suits the bike’s character perfectly. It’s a negative LCD unit that remains clear even under harsh sunlight.
The circular instrument cluster suits the bike’s character perfectly. It’s a negative LCD unit that remains clear even under harsh sunlight.

Yamaha XSR155: Features

In terms of equipment, the XSR155 ticks most of the expected boxes for its segment. You get full LED lighting, headlamp, tail-lamp and indicators as standard. The headlight performance is adequate for city use, though it could offer better throw for highway riding at night.

The circular instrument cluster suits the bike’s character perfectly. It’s a negative LCD unit that remains clear even under harsh sunlight. The display includes a digital speedometer, rev counter, gear position indicator, odometer, dual trip meters, clock and average fuel economy readout. The toggle switch positioned next to the dial is easy to operate even while riding.

The indicator switch sits above the horn, which takes some getting used to if you’ve been riding other motorcycles.
The indicator switch sits above the horn, which takes some getting used to if you’ve been riding other motorcycles.

Switchgear quality is acceptable. On the right handlebar, you get the engine kill switch and hazard light switch. On the left, the headlight controls are integrated with the pass switch.

However, Yamaha has swapped the usual positions of the horn and indicator switches. The indicator switch sits above the horn, which takes some getting used to if you’ve been riding other motorcycles. A USB charging port would have been a welcome addition, especially for urban riders who rely on navigation.

With rear-set footpegs and a slight forward lean, the posture feels closer to a café racer than a laid-back roadster.
With rear-set footpegs and a slight forward lean, the posture feels closer to a café racer than a laid-back roadster.

Yamaha XSR155: Ergonomics

The XSR155 may look like a relaxed retro motorcycle, but the riding posture tells a slightly different story.

The riding triangle is more committed than you might expect. With rear-set footpegs and a slight forward lean, the posture feels closer to a café racer than a laid-back roadster. For short urban rides, it’s manageable. But if your daily commute stretches beyond 25–30 km one way, the stance may start to feel demanding.

The seat height stands at 810 mm. At 5’8”, I had no issues managing it. Riders shorter than 5’6” may find themselves tiptoeing at stops. The seat itself is quite firm, and when combined with the forward-leaning posture, long rides can get uncomfortable.

On the plus side, the kerb weight of just 137 kg works strongly in the XSR’s favour. It feels light and easy to manoeuvre in parking lots and while filtering through traffic. In crowded urban settings, that low weight makes a noticeable difference.

You can cruise in a higher gear at low speeds without protest. At lower rpm, the motor feels smooth and refined.
You can cruise in a higher gear at low speeds without protest. At lower rpm, the motor feels smooth and refined.

Yamaha XSR155: Engine and Performance

Powering the XSR155 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the R15 and MT-15. It produces 18.1 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system.

In city conditions, the engine feels tractable and friendly. It pulls cleanly from low speeds and doesn’t demand frequent downshifts. You can cruise in a higher gear at low speeds without protest. At lower rpm, the motor feels smooth and refined.

Up to around 4,500 rpm, the power delivery is linear. There’s a noticeable flat spot between roughly 4,500 rpm and 6,000 rpm. Once the VVA system kicks in around that mark, the engine comes alive again, pulling strongly toward the top end.

At higher revs, vibrations become more pronounced. You’ll feel them on the handlebar, and the mirrors begin to blur slightly at sustained highway speeds. There’s some feedback through the footpegs as well. Still, the top-end rush is enjoyable and adds to the bike’s character, especially on open stretches of road.

The dynamics are another highlight. The chassis feels balanced and confident in corners. The lightweight nature of the motorcycle helps, but so does the suspension tuning. It leans towards the firmer side, yet remains well damped. Smaller bumps are absorbed competently, though larger potholes make their presence felt, particularly because of the firm seat.

Fuel efficiency is impressive. Over roughly 250 km of mixed city and highway riding, the XSR155 returned close to 60 km/l. For a motorcycle that offers this level of performance, that figure is genuinely noteworthy.

The XSR155 looks distinctive, rides confidently and offers enough performance to keep you engaged.
The XSR155 looks distinctive, rides confidently and offers enough performance to keep you engaged.

Yamaha XSR155: Verdict

The Yamaha XSR155 makes a strong case for itself now that it has finally arrived in India. It brings together retro-inspired styling, proven mechanicals and strong fuel efficiency in a lightweight, easy-to-handle package.

It looks distinctive, rides confidently and offers enough performance to keep you engaged. At the same time, the committed riding posture and firm seat mean it isn’t the most relaxed option for long-distance comfort.

If you’re in the market for a retro-styled motorcycle that feels modern underneath, is reliable, and offers a fun yet efficient ride, the XSR155 deserves serious consideration, especially while introductory pricing remains in effect.

Yamaha XSR 155 Images

Yamaha XSR 155 Image 1
Yamaha XSR 155 Image 2
Yamaha XSR 155 Image 3
Yamaha XSR 155 Image 4

Yamaha XSR 155 Colours

Yamaha XSR 155 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Greyish Green Metallic
Metallic Blue
Metallic Grey
Vivid Red
Metallic Black
Greyish green metallic

Yamaha XSR 155 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
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XSR 155vsFerrato Disruptor
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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XSR 155vsRV400
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs
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XSR 155vsMT 15 Version 2.0
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.71 - 1.79 Lakhs
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XSR 155vs160 Duke
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
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XSR 155vsApache RTR 180
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.57 Lakhs
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XSR 155vsK300 SF

Yamaha XSR 155 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.7Safety
5Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Yamaha XSR 155 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise this bike for its appealing design and comfort on long rides, considering it a competitive value in its segment. However, they desire more color options.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat value for money
  • check circle iconGood for long rides
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconCompetitive against similar models
  • check circle iconComfortable for local riding

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconNo black color option available
  • warning icon
  • warning icon
  • warning icon
  • warning icon

User Reviews

The Perfect Retro Bike with a Smooth Ride
The weight balance of the Yamaha XSR 155 is excellent and feels very stable, even at higher speeds. The bike is lightweight and easy to handle in city traffic. The engine performance is smooth and responsive, especially in the mid-range RPM. The retro design, combined with modern features, makes it stand out on the road. The suspension setup is comfortable for daily rides and occasional long trips. Overall, it’s a stylish and practical bike for young riders.
By: Sagnik Adhikary (Feb 24, 2026)
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Nice riding bike on highway
Looking good! It’s nice for long rides. This bike looks great—good for both long drives and local riding. It also seems to be a competitive bike compared to the Hunter.
By: laxman (Nov 18, 2025)
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Good and Very Safe Ride
This is a good bike in its segment and offers great value for money. All the variants are good, and I request to add a black colour option.
By: Vikas kumar (Nov 12, 2025)
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Yamaha XSR 155 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.4 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque14.2 Nm
Mileage45.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine155.0 cc
Max Speed130 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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