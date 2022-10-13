In India, there are 9 Keeway Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Keeway V302C, Keeway SR125, Keeway SR 250, Keeway K-Light 250V, Keeway Vieste 300. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.18 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Keeway Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Keeway V302C
|₹ 4.22 Lakhs
|Keeway SR125
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Keeway SR 250
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Keeway K-Light 250V
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs Onwards
|Keeway Vieste 300
|₹ 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs