Keeway Bikes Price List (February 2023) in India Keeway Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Keeway Sixties 300i ₹ 2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs Keeway Vieste 300 ₹ 2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs Keeway K-Light 250V ₹ 2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs Keeway K300 N ₹ 2.65 - 2.85 Lakhs Keeway K300 R ₹ 2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs Keeway SR 250 ₹ 1.49 Lakhs Keeway V302C ₹ 3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs

There are a total of 8 Keeway bike models currently on sale in India and Keeway bike price starts at Rs. 1,19,000 in India.