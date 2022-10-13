Best Keeway Bikes

In India, there are 9 Keeway Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Keeway V302C, Keeway SR125, Keeway SR 250, Keeway K-Light 250V, Keeway Vieste 300. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Keeway Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Keeway V302C ₹ 4.22 Lakhs
Keeway SR125 ₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Keeway SR 250 ₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Keeway K-Light 250V ₹ 2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Keeway Vieste 300 ₹ 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs

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9 New Keeway Bikes found

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Keeway V302C Front Right View
1/15

Keeway V302C

4.0
103
₹4.22 Lakhs
Engine
298 cc
Speed
155 kmph
Mileage
37.03 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Keeway SR125 Front Left View
1/13

Keeway SR125

3.7
93
₹1.18 Lakhs
Engine
125 cc
Speed
100 kmph
Mileage
50 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Keeway SR 250 Right Side View
1/6

Keeway SR 250

3.9
223
₹1.46 Lakhs
Engine
223 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Keeway K-Light 250V Front Right View
1/13

Keeway K-Light 250V

5.0
2
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
249.0 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
32 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Keeway Vieste 300 Front Right View
1/27

Keeway Vieste 300

4.6
95
₹2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs
Engine
278.2 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
21.56 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Keeway Sixties 300i Front Left Side
1/24

Keeway Sixties 300i

4.0
100
₹3.13 Lakhs
Engine
278.2 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
27.4 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Keeway RR 300 Front Left View
1/16

Keeway RR 300

4.0
1
₹1.99 Lakhs
Engine
292.4 cc
Speed
139 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Keeway K300 SF Front Left View
1/17

Keeway K300 SF

4.0
1
₹1.57 Lakhs
Engine
292.4 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Keeway Hypevolt-R Front Right View
1/2

Keeway Hypevolt-R

5.0
1
₹2 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Speed
115 kmph
Range
180 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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3 Upcoming Keeway Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700 Front Right View
1/12
UPCOMING

Keeway Benda LFS 700

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
680 cc
Check Details
Keeway Benda LFC 700 Right View
1/10
UPCOMING

Keeway Benda LFC 700

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Keeway Benda Darkflag Front Right View
1/14
UPCOMING

Keeway Benda Darkflag

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
496 cc
Check Details

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