Two-wheelers under 60,000 are mostly commuter bikes with a few low end scooters.

Design & Performance

At this budget, a minimalistic design is given to almost all bikes and scooters. However, they have adequate glamour given to the design with various paint schemes and sticker jobs. These bikes

51 Bikes found

  • demo

    • Bajaj CT110

    
    ₹50,483 - 62,349**Ex-showroom price
    
    115.0 cc 70.0 kmpl
    
  

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus

    
    ₹52,915 - 64,522**Ex-showroom price
    
    87.0 cc 50.0 kmpl
    
  

    Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li

    
    ₹50,880 - 60,774**Ex-showroom price
    
    75.0 km/charge
    
  

    EeVe Wind

    
    ₹50,900 - 54,900**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph50.0 km/charge
    
  

    YObykes Yo Drift

    
    ₹51,000**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    
  

    YUKIE Shiga

    
    ₹51,115 - 54,590**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    

  

    Lohia Oma Star Li

    
    ₹51,750**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    
  

    Raftaar Galaxy

    
    ₹51,900 - 62,325**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    
  

    Velev Motors VIO

    
    ₹52,000**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    
  

    Stella Automobili SA 2000

    
    ₹52,000 - 66,000**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    
  

    BGauss A2

    
    ₹52,499 - 67,999**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph75.0 km/charge
    
  

    GT Force Soul

    
    ₹52.86 - 75.35**Ex-showroom price
    
    
  

    Odysse Electric E2Go

    
    ₹52,999 - 63,999**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    
  

    Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

    
    ₹53,000 - 65,000**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph
    
  

    Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

    
    ₹53,692**Ex-showroom price
    
    
  

    Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200

    
    ₹53,900**Ex-showroom price
    
    
  

    GT Force Flying

    
    ₹54.34 - 77.76**Ex-showroom price
    
    
  

    HCD India NPS Cargo

    
    ₹54,500 - 58,500**Ex-showroom price
    
    25.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    
  

    Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

    
    ₹54,880 - 66,024**Ex-showroom price
    
    45.0 Kmph75.0 km/charge
    
  

    Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V

    
    ₹0.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    
    
  

    Tunwal Mini Lithino

    
    ₹0.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    
    
  

    EMotorad EMX

    
    ₹54,999**Ex-showroom price
    
    45.0 Kmph45.0 km/charge
    
  

    Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

    
    ₹55,000 - 65,490**Ex-showroom price
    
    24.0 Kmph110.0 km/charge
    
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Electric Dash

    
    ₹50,000 - 62,000**Last Recorded Price
    
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
  DISCONTINUED

    PURE EV ETrance

    
    ₹51,999 - 67,999**Last Recorded Price
    
    70.0 km/charge

