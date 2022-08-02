



Features



Features on these bikes are basic as they don’t have the bling factor. These vehicles have small 100cc to 125cc engines that give a comfortable ride. These bikes and scooters only have drum brakes as they are available at a budget. Some bikes have good looking headlight assembly as well as silencer covers and tank grips. Scooters in this range are also available as electric vehicles .



Brands Making Bikes Under 60,000



Honda Shine, Honda Dream Yuga, Bajaj Discover 125, TVS Victor, Hero Splendor iSmart 110, and Hero Passion Pro are few of the bikes available under 60,000. Bike and scooter brands that make vehicles in under this price include TVS, Hero, Hero Electric, Evolet, Honda, Bajaj, and Suzuki. Bikes Under 60000 Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Bajaj CT110 ₹ 50,483 - 62,349 TVS Scooty Pep Plus ₹ 52,915 - 64,522

Two-wheelers under 60,000 are mostly commuter bikes with a few low end scooters. At this budget, a minimalistic design is given to almost all bikes and scooters. However, they have adequate glamour given to the design with various paint schemes and sticker jobs. These bikes