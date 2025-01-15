Axlhe 20 Launch DateThe Hero Electric Axlhe 20 is expected to launch on 15th Jan 2025 .Axlhe 20 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 55,000* Onwards .Axlhe 20 RivalsYulu Wynn, Ampere Magnus, Hero Electric Nyx, Okinawa R30 and Hero Electric Flash are sought to be the major rivals to Hero Electric Axlhe 20 .

...Read More

Read Less