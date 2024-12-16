What is the expected price of Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike? The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike? The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike is expected to launch on 16th Dec 2024, introducing a new addition to the 3.5 kWh segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike? The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike features a 3.5 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 160 km, on a single charge.

Which are the competitors of Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike? The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike faces competition from the likes of Revolt Motors RV1 and Vida V1 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.