Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike
UPCOMING

HERO ELECTRIC AE-47 E-Bike

Exp. Launch on 16 Dec 2024
4.0
2 Opinions
1 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Expected Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 71.0 kmph

AE-47 E-Bike: 85.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 136.45 km

AE-47 E-Bike: 160.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 4.6 hrs

AE-47 E-Bike: 4.0 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 3.11 kwh

AE-47 E-Bike: 3.5 kwh

Segment average

About Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

AE-47 E-Bike Launch DateThe Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike is expected to launch on 16th Dec 2024.AE-47 E-Bike Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹1 Lakhs* Onwards.AE-47 E-Bike RivalsRevolt Motors RV1, Vida V1, Emote Electric Surge, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro and Ola Electric S1 Air are sought to be the major rivals to Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike.

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range160 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4 Hours

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike User Opinions & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Opinions
Mt 09 wala look hai
Excellent look mind blowing .red color is awesome and the up side down forks are just incredible and the price is pocket friendly.
By: Sutanu dalui (Aug 28, 2024)
Nice for all category travels, all roads
Very attractive look, nice performance, smooth riding feel. All essential coverage, dare to drive, safest travel mode.
By: Veeresh Shirol (Aug 10, 2024)
Hero Electric News

The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
24 May 2024
The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp
Hero plans to launch three new electric two-wheelers by 2025
24 Jan 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
31 Aug 2023
Hero Electric Videos

EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric, tells HT Auto what India can learn from other countries to take EVs to the masses.
Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric
5 May 2020
EV segment in the country is poised to potentially keep growing once the situation returns to some semblance of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis is over.
Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown
5 May 2020
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from ₹2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to ₹2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at ₹2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
27 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
26 Sept 2024
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike FAQs

The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs.
The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike is expected to launch on 16th Dec 2024, introducing a new addition to the 3.5 kWh segment.
The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike features a 3.5 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 160 km, on a single charge.
The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike faces competition from the likes of Revolt Motors RV1 and Vida V1 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike offers a range of 160 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

