Segment Average: 71.0 kmph
AE-47 E-Bike: 85.0 kmph
Segment Average: 136.45 km
AE-47 E-Bike: 160.0 km
Segment Average: 4.6 hrs
AE-47 E-Bike: 4.0 hrs
Segment Average: 3.11 kwh
AE-47 E-Bike: 3.5 kwh
AE-47 E-Bike Launch DateThe Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike is expected to launch on 16th Dec 2024.AE-47 E-Bike Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹1 Lakhs* Onwards.AE-47 E-Bike RivalsRevolt Motors RV1, Vida V1, Emote Electric Surge, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro and Ola Electric S1 Air are sought to be the major rivals to Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike....Read More
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|160 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
*Ex-showroom price
