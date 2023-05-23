In India, there are 4 Hero Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Electric Flash, Hero Electric Atria, Hero Electric Photon, Hero Electric Optima, Hero Electric Atria. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 59,640.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Hero Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Hero Electric Flash
|₹ 59,640
|Hero Electric Atria
|₹ 77,690
|Hero Electric Photon
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Hero Electric Optima
|₹ 83,300 - 1.04 Lakhs
|Hero Electric Atria
|₹ 77,690