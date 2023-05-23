Best Hero Electric Bikes

In India, there are 4 Hero Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Electric Flash, Hero Electric Atria, Hero Electric Photon, Hero Electric Optima, Hero Electric Atria. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,640. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Hero Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Hero Electric Flash ₹ 59,640
Hero Electric Atria ₹ 77,690
Hero Electric Photon ₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Hero Electric Optima ₹ 83,300 - 1.04 Lakhs
Hero Electric Atria ₹ 77,690

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4 New Hero Electric Bikes found

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Hero Electric Flash Front Left View
1/9

Hero Electric Flash

4.3
223
₹59,640
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
85 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Electric Atria Front Left View
1/12

Hero Electric Atria

5.0
1
₹77,690
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
85 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Electric Photon Front Left View
1/16

Hero Electric Photon

5.0
1
₹1.11 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
1.87 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
90 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Electric Optima Front Right View
1/17

Hero Electric Optima

5.0
1
₹83,300 - 1.04 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
55 kmph
Range
135 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

7 Upcoming Hero Electric Bikes

Hero Electric AE-29 Front View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric AE-29

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹85,000 - 90,000
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
55 kmph
Range
80 km
Check Details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

4.0
5
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
160 km
Check Details
Hero Electric AE-3 Front View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric AE-3

4.8
6
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
100 km
Check Details
Hero Electric AE-8 Front View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric AE-8

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹70,000 Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
80 km
Check Details
Hero Electric Axlhe 20 Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric Axlhe 20

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹55,000 Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
110 km
Check Details
Hero Electric AE-75 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric AE-75

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹80,000 Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
28 Ah
Speed
55 kmph
Range
80 km
Check Details
Hero Electric A2B Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Electric A2B

4.7
18
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹35,000 Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
0.34 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
70 km
Check Details

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