electric vehicles

EV

electric vehicle potential of the country. The market research gave them the confidence to plunge into the market and the group started developing an electric two-wheeler business starting from the year 2000. The company has a manufacturing unit in Punjab’s Ludhiana.



Hero Electric is part of Hero EcoTech. After the family businesses of Hero Group were realigned, the Kros Bikes, Hero Exports and Mediva healthcare came under Hero EcoTech. Hero Electric offers three categories of products such as City Speed, Comfort Speed and E Cycle. City speed variants come with a maximum speed of 45 kmph while Comfort Speed variants have 25 kmph.



The price range of Hero Electric vehicles starts from 46,000 while the expensive variant Photon costs Rs 80,000 and above ex.showroom prices. Hero Electric has 700 touch points with 4.5 lakh customers. Anticipating the future growth of electric vehicles , the company has tied up with ReadyAssist, a roadside assistance company, for training 20,000 mechanics for catering to electric vehicles . According to the latest reports, Hero Electric has partnered with EV infrastructure provider Bolt to set up 50,000 charging stations across the country to promote the electric vehicle market. in India. Hero Electric was started in 2007 after the group realized thepotential of the country. The market research gave them the confidence to plunge into the market and the group started developing an electric two-wheeler business starting from the year 2000. The company has a manufacturing unit in Punjab’s Ludhiana.Hero Electric is part of Hero EcoTech. After the family businesses of Hero Group were realigned, the Kros Bikes, Hero Exports and Mediva healthcare came under Hero EcoTech. Hero Electric offers three categories of products such as City Speed, Comfort Speed and E Cycle. City speed variants come with a maximum speed of 45 kmph while Comfort Speed variants have 25 kmph.The price range of Herostarts from 46,000 while the expensive variant Photon costs Rs 80,000 and above ex.showroom prices. Hero Electric has 700 touch points with 4.5 lakh customers. Anticipating the future growth of, the company has tied up with ReadyAssist, a roadside assistance company, for training 20,000 mechanics for catering to. According to the latest reports, Hero Electric has partnered withinfrastructure provider Bolt to set up 50,000 charging stations across the country to promote themarket. Hero Electric Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Hero Electric Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Hero Electric Nyx ₹ 1,350 - 82,990 Hero Electric Optima E5 ₹ 61,866 - 68,990 Hero Electric Photon ₹ 61,866 - 72,990 Hero Electric AE-3 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Hero Electric Dash ₹ 50,000 - 62,000 Hero Electric Flash ₹ 1,350 - 55,990 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER ₹ 1,350 - 74,990 Hero Electric A2B ₹ 35,000 Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike ₹ 1 Lakhs Hero Electric HeroElectric AXLHE-20 ₹ 55,000

...Read More

Read Less

Hero Electric is one of the market leaders when it comes toin India. The company boasts a countrywide presence and network commanding as much as 65 percent market share in themarket.Hero Electric branches out from the Hero group, one of the pioneers manufacturing two-wheelers