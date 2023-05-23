Best Hero Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Hero Electric Flash ₹ 59,640 Hero Electric Atria ₹ 77,690 Hero Electric Photon ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Hero Electric Optima ₹ 83,300 - 1.04 Lakhs Hero Electric Atria ₹ 77,690

In India, there are 4 Hero Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Electric Flash, Hero Electric Atria, Hero Electric Photon, Hero Electric Optima, Hero Electric Atria. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,640. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.