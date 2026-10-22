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ULTRAVIOLETTE X47 Venom

₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    155 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    343 km
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3 kW
View All X47 Venom SpecsView specs icon

Ultraviolette X47 Venom Variants

Ultraviolette X47 Venom price starts at ₹ 2.65 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
X47 Venom STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
155 kmph
343 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Oct 2026
Ultraviolette X-47 Venom launched at ₹2.65 lakh with new VX-100 platform
HT Auto Awards

Ultraviolette X47 Venom comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ultraviolette X47 Venom
Ultraviolette X47 Venom image
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Images

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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Alternatives

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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Specifications and Features

Max Power3 kW
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque550 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range343 km
Max Speed155 kmph
View all X47 Venom specs and features

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