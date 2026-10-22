Ultraviolette X47 Venom Key Specs
- Speed155 kmph
- Range343 km
- Motor Power3 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ultraviolette X47 Venom
|Rs. 2.65 LakhsOnwards
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|Sports Bikes
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|Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
|Rs. 2.79 LakhsOnwards
|60 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|124 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|154 km
|-
|15.4 kW
|X47 VenomVSFlying Flea C6
|Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|100 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|210 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|323 km
|3 Hours
|30 kW
|X47 VenomVSF77 SuperStreet
|Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|100 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|207 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|323 km
|5 Hrs.
|30 kW
|X47 VenomVSF77 Mach 2
|Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
|Rs. 2.49 LakhsOnwards
|100 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|197 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|323 km
|5 Hours
|30 kW
|X47 VenomVSX47 Crossover
|Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
|Rs. 2.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|110 km
|9 Hours
|5000 W
|X47 VenomVSThunderbolt
|Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|192 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|3 Hours 20 Minutes
|5 kW
|X47 VenomVSKM 3000 Mark 2
View all Popular Sports Bikes
|Max Power
|3 kW
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|550 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|343 km
|Max Speed
|155 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price