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ODYSSE ELECTRIC Evoqis

₹1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    80 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    90 - 140 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.32 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3 kW
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Variants

Odysse Electric Evoqis price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric Evoqis comes in 2 variants. Odysse Electric Evoqis's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
Evoqis Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
75 kmph
90 km
Evoqis STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
80 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 May 2026
Odysse Electric Vehicles reports 333% sales growth in April 2026, signaling rising electric two-wheeler demand in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 incentivizes scrapping old vehicles, offering substantial subsidies for electric vehicle adoption and expanding public transport.Read Full Story

Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

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Odysse Electric Evoqis comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Odysse Electric Evoqis
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Images

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Odysse Electric Evoqis Colours

Odysse Electric Evoqis is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black
Cobolt Blue
Fire Red
Lime Green
Magna White
Black

Odysse Electric Evoqis Alternatives

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Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
EvoqisvsEX2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
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1.24 Lakhs
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Odysse Electric Evoqis User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
4.7Design
4.4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Odysse Electric Evoqis User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users admire the stylish design, instant torque, comfortable ride, and low running costs of the Odysse Electric Evoqis but remain concerned about its weight, charging time, and limited service network.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconInstantaneous 64Nm torque for quick acceleration
  • check circle iconCost-effective with low charging expenses
  • check circle iconStylish design resembling a sports bike with a premium finish
  • check circle iconComfortable long-seat design for reduced back pain
  • check circle iconHigh visibility of speed and battery indicators in sunlight

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy 150kg weight makes it exhausting to push manually
  • warning iconSlow 6-hour charging time requiring prior planning
  • warning iconBraking requires high force due to inadequate master cylinder bite
  • warning iconFinding official mechanics in smaller cities is challenging
  • warning iconRear spring setup feels quite stiff over deep concrete road joints
Solid value for youth
The turn indicator and mode toggle buttons feel a bit plasticky. Odysse Electric Evoqis should get better tactile high grade switches.
By: Lokesh Shrivastava (Jun 12, 2026)
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Quirky unique music feature
0 to 50 kmph sprint feels very immediate. Zipping past typical traffic queues on my Odysse Electric Evoqis is total fun.
By: Manish Pathak (Jun 12, 2026)
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Smart energy recovery system
Racing sitting posture looks cool but can cause minor palm pressure during long continuous cross-city rides on Odysse Electric Evoqis.
By: Himanshu Saxena (Jun 12, 2026)
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Takes long hours charging
No chain rattle or piston sound. Odysse Electric Evoqis glides silently without transferring any buzzy vibration to the footpegs.
By: Jitendra Rajput (Jun 12, 2026)
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Plastic handlebar buttons average
Waiting 6 hours for full juice requires prior schedule planning. Odysse Electric Evoqis needs urgent fast charging setup updates.
By: Karan Soni (Jun 12, 2026)
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Specifications and Features

Max Power3000 W
Battery Capacity4.32 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range90-140 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed80 kmph
View all Evoqis specs and features

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