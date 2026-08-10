Odysse Electric Evoqis Key Specs
- Speed80 kmph
- Range90 - 140 km
- Charging6 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.32 kWh
- Motor Power3 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Odysse Electric Evoqis
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|64 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|140 km
|6 Hours
|3000 W
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|EvoqisVSFerrato Disruptor
|Avore EX2
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|260 km
|2 Hours
|10.5 kW
|EvoqisVSEX2
|Avore EX1
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|-
|7.5 kW
|EvoqisVSEX1
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|EvoqisVSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|EvoqisVSRVX
|Oben Rorr Evo
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|250 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|140 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|180 km
|90 Minutes
|9 kW
|EvoqisVSRorr Evo
Odysse Electric Evoqis is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users admire the stylish design, instant torque, comfortable ride, and low running costs of the Odysse Electric Evoqis but remain concerned about its weight, charging time, and limited service network.
|Max Power
|3000 W
|Battery Capacity
|4.32 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|90-140 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
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