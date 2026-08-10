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ODYSSE ELECTRIC Hawk

₹73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Odysse Electric Hawk Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    45 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 170 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.96 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.8 kW
View All Hawk SpecsView specs icon

Odysse Electric Hawk Variants

Odysse Electric Hawk price starts at ₹ 73,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric Hawk comes in 3 variants. Odysse Electric Hawk's top variant is Hawk Plus.
3 Variants Available
Hawk Hawk STD
₹73,999*
45 kmph
70 km/charge
Hawk Hawk Lite
₹99,400*
45 kmph
70 km
Hawk Hawk Plus
₹1.18 Lakhs*
45 kmph
170 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Odysse Electric Hawk Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The government eases CAFE 3 fuel efficiency targets, reducing fleet goals by 7-10% to accommodate larger vehicle manufacturers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Electric commercial vehicle sales in April 2026 showed mixed results, with Tata Motors leading despite a decline, and Euler Motors surging significantly.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
India's electric vehicle adoption faces challenges from consumer range anxiety and inadequate charging infrastructure, slowing the transition to electric mobility.Read Full Story

Odysse Electric Hawk Visual Comparison

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Odysse Electric Hawk
TVS iQube
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Odysse Electric Hawk comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Odysse Electric Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk image
Rs. 73,999Onwards-Max TorqueScooters128 kgDiscDrumAlloy170 km4 Hours1.8 kW
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWHawkVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-HawkVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-HawkVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWHawkVS450S
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWHawkVSTrion
Ampere Magnus G MaxAmpere Magnus G Max imageRs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy110 km5 Hours 45 Minutes2.4 kWHawkVSMagnus G Max

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Odysse Electric Hawk Images

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Odysse Electric Hawk Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
HawkvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
HawkvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
HawkvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Hawkvs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
HawkvsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
HawkvsOrbiter

News

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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  News

Odysse Electric Hawk Specifications and Features

Max Power1.8 kW
Battery Capacity2.96 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque44 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range70-170 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed45 kmph
View all Hawk specs and features

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