Which is the top variant of ADMS EVA? ADMS EVA comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the ADMS EVA? The ADMS EVA is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-150 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.88 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the ADMS EVA have, and what is the price range? The ADMS EVA offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for ADMS EVA? The ADMS EVA is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.88 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-150 km on a single charge.