Home
New Bikes
ADMS Bikes
Best ADMS Bikes
12 New ADMS Bikes found
ADMS
Maevel
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
1.25 kWh
100 kmph
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
ADMS
EVA
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.88 kWh
100 kmph
150 km
ADMS
Legend
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
1.25 kWh
130 kmph
100 km
ADMS
Sathi
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
1.56 kWh
100 kmph
100 km
ADMS
DB
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.16 kWh
100 kmph
150 km
ADMS
Racer
₹1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.16 kWh
100 kmph
150 km
ADMS
Boxer
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.19 kWh
120
150 km
ADMS
GTR
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
1.44 kWh
110 kmph
100 km
ADMS
TTX
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.16 kWh
120 kmph
200 km
ADMS
Rame
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.16 kWh
120
100 km
ADMS
Mantra
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
1.56 kWh
120 kmph
100 km
ADMS
Bravo
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.24 kWh
120
100 km
Top Bike Comparisons
Yamaha MT-15
Petrol |Manual
₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yamaha R15 V4
Petrol |Manual
₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs R15 V4
Honda Activa 6G
Petrol |Automatic
₹76,234 - 82,734*
*Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 125
Petrol |Automatic
₹79,806 - 88,979*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Petrol |Manual
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TVS Raider
Petrol |Manual
₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Petrol |Manual
₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Petrol |Manual
₹2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Petrol |Manual
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
BMW S 1000 RR
Petrol |Manual
₹20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR
View all Bike Comparisons
News
Updated Yezdi Scrambler on the cards? New video hints at an imminent launch
16 Mar 2024
2024 Honda Africa Twin design patent filed. Check what's different
16 Mar 2024
2024 KTM RC 8C unveiled with 133 bhp, will be limited to 100 units
15 Mar 2024
2024 TVS Asia One Make Championship set to kick off on March 15
14 Mar 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
Videos
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 500
₹5.24 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440
₹1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
₹11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Ampere Zeal EX
₹96,690
Onwards
Kinetic Green e-Luna
₹69,990 - 74,990
Popular Bikes in India 2024
Yamaha MT-15
₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus
₹75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024
Super Soco TS Street Hunter
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Hero Xoom 125R
₹1 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Hero Xoom 160
₹1.45 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100
₹1 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G
₹80,000 - 90,000
Exp. Price
BUDGET
BRAND
1
Body Type
Fuel Type
Specs & Features
Price Range
Invalid Value
₹
Invalid input
To
₹
Invalid input
Or Select from below
₹70 - ₹80K
(1)
₹90K - ₹1 Lakhs
(4)
₹1 lakhs - ₹2 Lakhs
(7)
ADMS
(12)
Yamaha
(12)
TVS
(19)
Bajaj
(21)
Royal Enfield
(10)
Hero
(20)
KTM
(10)
Honda
(25)
Ola Electric
(3)
Ather Energy
(3)
BMW
(24)
Harley-Davidson
(8)
Vespa
(5)
Polarity Smart
(2)
Yezdi Motorcycles
(3)
Hero Electric
(6)
Kawasaki
(29)
Vida
(1)
Jawa
(4)
Suzuki
(10)
Benelli
(5)
Avon
(5)
Aprilia
(9)
BattRE Electric Mobility
(4)
PURE EV
(6)
Ducati
(17)
Benling India
(4)
Hop Electric
(3)
YObykes
(2)
Merico Electric
(5)
Keeway
(8)
Ultraviolette
(1)
Earth Energy EV
(3)
Bounce Infinity
(1)
Indian
(14)
Mahindra
(1)
Atumobile
(2)
Okinawa
(6)
Revolt Motors
(2)
Triumph
(18)
Joy e-bike
(4)
Matter
(1)
Tork Motors
(1)
Okaya EV
(7)
GT Force
(7)
Hero Lectro
(18)
Prevail Electric
(3)
M2GO
(2)
BGauss
(1)
CFMoto
(4)
Ampere
(1)
Avera
(1)
Amo Mobility
(3)
Crayon Motors
(2)
Felidae Electric
(1)
Odysse Electric
(4)
Gowel
(1)
Komaki
(17)
Raftaar
(2)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
(1)
Stella Automobili
(2)
White Carbon Motors
(2)
Evolet
(3)
SVITCH
(3)
Toutche Electric
(3)
Ujaas Energy
(6)
YUKIE
(2)
Kabira Mobility
(9)
NDS ECO MOTORS
(2)
Velev Motors
(2)
EMotorad
(2)
Geliose
(1)
HCD India
(1)
Essel Energy
(2)
Detel EV
(1)
Gemopai
(3)
SUPER ECO
(3)
EeVe
(4)
Gravton Motors
(1)
Lohia
(2)
Techo Electra
(4)
Zontes
(4)
Moto Morini
(2)
Yulu
(1)
Husqvarna
(3)
Oben
(1)
Fujiyama
(4)
Maruthisan
(3)
Tunwal
(7)
Flycon
(5)
Kinetic Green
(5)
Simple Energy
(2)
River
(1)
Moto Guzzi
(1)
Jitendra
(6)
Scooter
(12)
Electric
(12)
Charging Point
(0)
Mobile Connectivity
(0)
CBS
(0)
Fast Charging
(0)
Self Start Only
(0)
Kick and Self Start
(0)
Kick Start Only
(0)
Cruise Control
(0)
Navigation
(0)
Traction Control
(0)
Shutter Lock
(0)
ABS
(0)
