Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesADMS Bikes

Best ADMS Bikes

Popular Filters

Latest BikesUpcoming BikesElectric BikesCruiser BikesBikes under 50000Bikes under 70000Bikes under 1 lakh

12 New ADMS Bikes found

Sort By:

  • Maevel image

    • ADMS Maevel

    ₹97,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1.25 kWh 100 kmph 100 km
    Offers expiring soon
    1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
    • EVA image

      • ADMS EVA

      ₹1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
      Add to Compare
      2.88 kWh 100 kmph 150 km
      Offers expiring soon
      1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
      • Legend image

        • ADMS Legend

        ₹97,000**Ex-showroom price
        Add to Compare
        1.25 kWh 130 kmph 100 km
        Offers expiring soon
        1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
        • Sathi image

          • ADMS Sathi

          ₹99,000**Ex-showroom price
          Add to Compare
          1.56 kWh 100 kmph 100 km
          Offers expiring soon
          1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
          • DB image

            • ADMS DB

            ₹1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
            Add to Compare
            2.16 kWh 100 kmph 150 km
            Offers expiring soon
            1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
            • Racer image

              • ADMS Racer

              ₹1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
              Add to Compare
              2.16 kWh 100 kmph 150 km
              Offers expiring soon
              1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
              • Boxer image

                • ADMS Boxer

                ₹1.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                Add to Compare
                2.19 kWh 120 150 km
                Offers expiring soon
                1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
                • GTR image

                  • ADMS GTR

                  ₹79,800**Ex-showroom price
                  Add to Compare
                  1.44 kWh 110 kmph 100 km
                  Offers expiring soon
                  1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
                  • TTX image

                    • ADMS TTX

                    ₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                    Add to Compare
                    2.16 kWh 120 kmph 200 km
                    Offers expiring soon
                    1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
                    • Rame image

                      • ADMS Rame

                      ₹1.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                      Add to Compare
                      2.16 kWh 120 100 km
                      Offers expiring soon
                      1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
                      • Mantra image

                        • ADMS Mantra

                        ₹98,000**Ex-showroom price
                        Add to Compare
                        1.56 kWh 120 kmph 100 km
                        Offers expiring soon
                        1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
                        • Bravo image

                          • ADMS Bravo

                          ₹1.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                          Add to Compare
                          3.24 kWh 120 100 km
                          Offers expiring soon
                          1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria

                            Top Bike Comparisons

                            • Yamaha MT-15Petrol |Manual₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            • Yamaha R15 V4Petrol |Manual₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            MT-15 vs R15 V4
                            • Honda Activa 6GPetrol |Automatic₹76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
                            • Honda Activa 125Petrol |Automatic₹79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
                            Activa 6G vs Activa 125
                            • Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Petrol |Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            • TVS RaiderPetrol |Manual₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
                            • Royal Enfield Hunter 350Petrol |Manual₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            • Royal Enfield Meteor 350Petrol |Manual₹2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350
                            • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RPetrol |Manual₹16.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            • BMW S 1000 RRPetrol |Manual₹20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                            Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR
                            View all Bike Comparisons

                            ADMS bike Dealer Showrooms

                            By Brand & City

                            News

                            The video hints an updated Scrambler in the making, while there's a possibility that this could be the new Yezdi Roadking
                            Updated Yezdi Scrambler on the cards? New video hints at an imminent launch
                            16 Mar 2024
                            2024 Honda Africa Twin looks sleeker because of the updated design.
                            2024 Honda Africa Twin design patent filed. Check what's different
                            16 Mar 2024
                            KTM RC 8C will be offered with a bespoke chassis.
                            2024 KTM RC 8C unveiled with 133 bhp, will be limited to 100 units
                            15 Mar 2024
                            The TVS Asia One Make Championship is all set to go kick off at the Changi Circuit in Thailand with Round 1 scheduled this weekend
                            2024 TVS Asia One Make Championship set to kick off on March 15
                            14 Mar 2024
                            As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
                            Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
                            13 Mar 2024
                            View all
                             

                            Videos

                            Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
                            Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
                            20 Feb 2024
                            Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
                            Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
                            8 Feb 2024
                            Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
                            Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
                            24 Jan 2024
                            Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
                            Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
                            12 Dec 2023
                            The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
                            2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
                            17 Sept 2023
                            View all
                             

                            Latest Bikes in India 2024

                            Kawasaki Ninja 500

                            Kawasaki Ninja 500

                            5.24 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Hero Mavrick 440

                            Hero Mavrick 440

                            1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

                            Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

                            11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Ampere Zeal EX

                            Ampere Zeal EX

                            96,690 Onwards
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Kinetic Green e-Luna

                            Kinetic Green e-Luna

                            69,990 - 74,990
                            Check Latest Offers

                            Popular Bikes in India 2024

                            Yamaha MT-15

                            Yamaha MT-15

                            1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Yamaha R15 V4

                            Yamaha R15 V4

                            1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Hero Splendor Plus

                            Hero Splendor Plus

                            75,141 - 76,486
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Royal Enfield Classic 350

                            Royal Enfield Classic 350

                            1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers
                            Royal Enfield Hunter 350

                            Royal Enfield Hunter 350

                            1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
                            Check Latest Offers

                            Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

                            Super Soco TS Street Hunter

                            Super Soco TS Street Hunter

                            1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
                            Check details
                            Hero Xoom 125R

                            Hero Xoom 125R

                            1 Lakhs Exp. Price
                            Check details
                            Hero Xoom 160

                            Hero Xoom 160

                            1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
                            Check details
                            Yamaha RX 100

                            Yamaha RX 100

                            1 Lakhs Exp. Price
                            Check details
                            Honda Activa 7G

                            Honda Activa 7G

                            80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
                            Check details
                            FiltersCLEAR ALL
                            BUDGETBRAND1Body TypeFuel TypeSpecs & Features
                            Price Range
                            Invalid Value
                            Invalid input
                            To
                            Invalid input
                            Or Select from below
                            CLOSEAPPLY