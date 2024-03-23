|Battery Capacity
|Model Name
ADMS Bravo
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|SVITCH CSR 762
|Joy e-bike Mihos
|Maruthisan MS 3.0
|Birla JF
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.85 Lakhs
₹1.89 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.9 Lakhs
₹1.49 Lakhs
₹1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
3.7 kWh
3.6 kWh
74 V / 40 Ah
30 Ah
1.56 kWh
|Range
80-100 km
157 km
160 km
130 km/charge
140-160 Km
130-150 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic