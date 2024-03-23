Which is the top variant of ADMS Bravo? ADMS Bravo comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the ADMS Bravo? The ADMS Bravo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-100 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the ADMS Bravo have, and what is the price range? The ADMS Bravo offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for ADMS Bravo? The ADMS Bravo is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-100 km on a single charge.