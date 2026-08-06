PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/10

JOY E-BIKE Mihos

₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Joy e-bike Mihos Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.88 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All Mihos SpecsView specs icon

Joy e-bike Mihos Variants

Joy e-bike Mihos price starts at ₹ 1.08 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Mihos STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
65 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Joy e-bike Mihos Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Indian two-wheeler market is shifting from motorcycles to scooters and EVs, driven by urban demand and stable scooter trends.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
In 2025, India became the second-largest electric two-wheeler market, facing sluggish growth and needing strategies for acceleration.Read Full Story

Joy e-bike Mihos Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Mihos.
Joy e-bike Mihos
TVS iQube
VS
Joy e-bike MihosSelect model
TVS iQubeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Joy e-bike Mihos comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Joy e-bike Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos image
Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards-95 Nm (Motor)Scooters100 kgDiscDiscAlloy130 km5 Hours1500 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWMihosVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-MihosVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-MihosVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWMihosVSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWMihosVS450S

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Joy e-bike Mihos
Aprilia SR Storm
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Joy e-bike MihosSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Aprilia SR StormSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Joy e-bike Mihos Images

Joy e-bike Mihos Image 1
Joy e-bike Mihos Image 2
Joy e-bike Mihos Image 3
Joy e-bike Mihos Image 4
Joy e-bike Mihos Image 5
Joy e-bike Mihos Image 6

Joy e-bike Mihos Colours

Joy e-bike Mihos is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Metallic blue

Joy e-bike Mihos Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
MihosvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
MihosvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
MihosvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
MihosvsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Mihosvs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
MihosvsOneS Gen 2

Joy e-bike Mihos Related News

The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
The Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter can be booked online or at over 600 showrooms across the country
Joy e-Bike Mihos e-scooter bookings to open on January 22, deliveries in March
20 Jan 2023
Electric scooter Mihos getting unveiled at the expo.
Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike launches Mihos EV at 1.49 lakh
12 Jan 2023
View all
 Joy e-bike Mihos Related News

Joy e-bike Mihos Specifications and Features

Max Power1500 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range130 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Mihos specs and features

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Joy e-bike Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features