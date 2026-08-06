Joy e-bike Mihos Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range130 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Joy e-bike Mihos
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|-
|95 Nm (Motor)
|Scooters
|100 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|130 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|MihosVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|MihosVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|MihosVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|MihosVSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|MihosVS450S
Joy e-bike Mihos is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|1500 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|130 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
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