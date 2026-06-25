In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mihos up to 130 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Mihos vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mihos
|Iqube
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours (100%)
|2 Hours