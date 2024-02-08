In 2024 Ola Electric S1 X or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ola Electric S1 X or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 X up to 95-151 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. S1 X vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x Iqube electric Brand Ola Electric TVS Price ₹ 89,999 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 95-151 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 5 Hours