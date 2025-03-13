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HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Honda Activa 6G vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 74,369₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage59.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1833 mm1860 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1359 mm
Height
1165 mm1298 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg101 kg
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Saddle Height
764 mm805 mm
Width
677 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm5.8 kW
Stroke
63.12 mm-
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTwin telescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Dual shock
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
18 L34 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah2 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44698,714
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36994,999
RTO
5,9490
Insurance
6,1283,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8582,121
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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