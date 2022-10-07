HT Auto
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3 KW3.9 kW
Max Torque
140 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
75 km/charge-
Motor Power
4.4 kW6000 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP67-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
78 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
7 Hours (Approx)-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,7771,33,557
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,7771,28,000
RTO
00
Insurance
05,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1662,870
Verdict

