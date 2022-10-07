|Continuous Power
|3 KW
|3.9 kW
|Max Torque
|140 Nm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Range (Normal Mode)
|75 km/charge
|-
|Motor Power
|4.4 kW
|6000 w
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Battery Ip Rating
|IP67
|-
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|78 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|Yes
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|5 Hours
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|-
|Charging Time(0-100%)
|7 Hours (Approx)
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,00,777
|₹1,33,557
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,00,777
|₹1,28,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,557
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,166
|₹2,870