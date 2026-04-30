Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range95 - 193 km
- Charging6 hrs
- Battery Capacity2 - 3 kWh
- Motor Power2.7 kW
The first-generation Ola S1 X electric scooter range was launched in India on August 15, 2023. It was debuted as an affordable e-scooter with multiple variants, including models with 2kWh and 3kWh battery pack options. The S1 X scooters brought a claimed single-charge range of up to 150 km, depending on the variant, and boasted a top speed of 90 kmph.
The Ola S1 X first-gen portfolio has been discontinued since the launch of the Gen 2 models in 2024 and is currently not available for purchase.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
|Rs. 94,999Onwards
|155 Nm
|Scooters
|112 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|193 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|2.7kW
|Ather Energy Konarc
|Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|129 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 40 Minutes
|4.7 kW
|S1 X [2023-2025]VSKonarc
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Ola Electric S1X for its stylish design, comfortable ride, and good mileage. However, service quality has received mixed reviews.
|Max Power
|6 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|95-193 km
|Max Motor Performance
|2.7 kW
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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