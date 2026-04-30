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OLA ELECTRIC S1 X [2023-2025]

₹94,999 - 1.25 Lakhs*
4.7
3
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ola S1 X:

The first-generation Ola S1 X electric scooter range was launched in India on August 15, 2023. It was debuted as an affordable e-scooter with multiple variants, including models with 2kWh and 3kWh battery pack options. The S1 X scooters brought a claimed single-charge range of up to 150 km, depending on the variant, and boasted a top speed of 90 kmph.

The Ola S1 X first-gen portfolio has been discontinued since the launch of the Gen 2 models in 2024 and is currently not available for purchase.

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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    95 - 193 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2 - 3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.7 kW
View All S1 X [2023-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Variants

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]'s top variant is 4kWh.
4 Variants Available
S1 X [2023-2025] 2kWh
₹94,999*
5.8 kW
90 kmph
100 km
S1 X [2023-2025] Plus
₹1.05 Lakhs*
5.8 kW
90 kmph
150 km
S1 X [2023-2025] 3kWh
₹1.08 Lakhs*
5.8 kW
90 kmph
152 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] image
Rs. 94,999Onwards
4.73
155 NmScooters112 kgDrumDrumSteel193 km6 Hours 30 Minutes2.7kW
Ather Energy KonarcAther Energy Konarc imageRs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards--Scooters129 kgDiscDrumAlloy161 km5 Hours 40 Minutes4.7 kWS1 X [2023-2025]VSKonarc

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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Images

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Image 1
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Image 5
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Colours

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Funk

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
5Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Ola Electric S1X for its stylish design, comfortable ride, and good mileage. However, service quality has received mixed reviews.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and premium design
  • check circle iconVery comfortable
  • check circle iconGood mileage
  • check circle iconExcellent performance
  • check circle iconUnique battery integration

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconService quality is inconsistent
  • warning iconLimited performance in normal mode
  • warning iconNot widely available options
  • warning iconSome parts may feel less premium
  • warning iconNeeds more competitive features
Perfect for Daily Use
I like the design. It looks premium from the front. The performance is good, delivering around 75-80 km in eco mode and 55-60 km in normal mode. The service is okay.
By: Vishwjeet Narayanan (Nov 27, 2024)
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Well designed and high performance scooter
Ola electric s1x design is excellent compared to any other competitive vehicle in the market it is amazing design that the battery is fitted with the chassis and no one is even close to it
By: Katta Venkata Rao (Sept 18, 2024)
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ECHO SAFE .
Very good looking and very comfortable. It's milage is very good. It is stylish one . It's style is very cool.
By: PAVANKUMAR YERRAMSETTY (Jun 15, 2024)
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Related News

The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh launched at 1.29 lakh with 320 km range
13 Apr 2026
Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
In terms of design, the S1 X+ looks very similar to other S1 electric scooters.
Ola S1 X+ spotted in Bangalore, deliveries to begin soon
20 Feb 2025
The complete Ola S1 electric scooter lineup now meets the requirements for the PLI certification
Ola S1 X 2kWh e-scooter gets PLI certification
28 Sept 2024
Ola electric is also promising additional benefits upto <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23000
Ola S1 Pro, S1 X and S1 X+ get festive discounts upto
5 Sept 2024
View all
 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Related News

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power6 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range95-193 km
Max Motor Performance2.7 kW
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5-7 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all S1 X [2023-2025] specs and features

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