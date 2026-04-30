Ola S1 X:

The first-generation Ola S1 X electric scooter range was launched in India on August 15, 2023. It was debuted as an affordable e-scooter with multiple variants, including models with 2kWh and 3kWh battery pack options. The S1 X scooters brought a claimed single-charge range of up to 150 km, depending on the variant, and boasted a top speed of 90 kmph.

The Ola S1 X first-gen portfolio has been discontinued since the launch of the Gen 2 models in 2024 and is currently not available for purchase.