PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro starting price is Rs. 99,999 in India. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro is available in 1 variant and
99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Key Specs
Battery Capacity3 Kwh
Max Speed60 Kmph
Range150 Km
View all EPluto 7G Pro specs and features

About PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

Latest Update

  • Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at ₹94,999
  • Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at ₹1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range

    • The PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro is a game-changer in the electric bike segment, offering impressive specs and features Price: Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 99,999 INR Specs and Features:

    • Motor Power: With a robust 1500 W motor, the EPluto 7G Pro delivers outstanding performance, ensuring you can effortlessly navigate through urban traffic.
    • Charging Point: Convenience is key with a built-in charging point, eliminating the need for extra hassle when recharging your bike.
    • Transmission: The automatic transmission simplifies your ride, making it perfect for both novice and experienced riders.
    • Headlight: Equipped with energy-efficient LED headlights, this bike ensures optimal visibility during night rides, enhancing safety.
    • Mobile Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with mobile connectivity, providing you with real-time data and control over your bike through your smartphone.
    • Range: With an impressive 150 km range on a single charge, the EPluto 7G Pro takes you further without worrying about frequent recharging.
    • Body Type: Designed as an electric bike, it combines style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious commuters.
    • Battery Capacity: The 3 KWh battery pack ensures ample power for your daily commutes, reducing the need for frequent charging.
    • Max Speed: Cruise comfortably at a top speed of 60 kmph, allowing you to keep up with city traffic.
    • Fuel Type: As an electric bike, it is environmentally friendly, emitting zero emissions and reducing your carbon footprint.
    • Speedometer: The digital speedometer provides accurate readings, giving you better control over your speed.
    • Self Start Only: With the convenience of self-starting, you can get on the road quickly and hassle-free.
    Rivals: PURE EV Epluto 7G's impressive features and competitive pricing position it as a strong contender against other electric scooters like the Hero Electric AE-75, Okaya EV Faast F2F, Okaya EV Faast F2T, and the Hero Electric AE-29. In summary, the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro stands out as a reliable and efficient electric bike, offering an impressive range, powerful motor, and advanced features, all at a competitive price point. It's a smart choice for eco-conscious commuters looking to embrace electric mobility without compromising on performance. ...Read More

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Variants & Price

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro price starts at ₹ 99,999 and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro comes in 1 variants. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro top variant price is ₹ 99,999.

    STD
    99,999*
    60 Kmph
    150 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes
    Battery Capacity3 Kwh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range150 Km
    View all EPluto 7G Pro specs and features

      PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro News

      The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
      Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
      11 May 2023
      Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
      Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
      5 Oct 2023
      Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
      This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
      31 Jan 2023
      Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
      This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
      15 Dec 2022
      Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV are among electric two-wheeler manufacturers who have been sent notices to reply to fire incidents involving their models in recent past.
      Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents
      27 Jul 2022
      View all
       PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro News

