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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]

₹1.03 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    47 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    101 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] SpecsView specs icon

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Variants

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
47 kmph
101 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Visual Comparison

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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] image
Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy101 km4 Hours1500 W
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWEPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSTrion
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWEPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSiQube
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWEPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSOrbiter
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSChetak
Honda Activa EHonda Activa E imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.45
-Scooters119 kgDiscDrumAlloy102 km4-5 Hours6 kWEPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSActiva E

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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Images

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Image 1
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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Colours

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Grey

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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power1500 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range101 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed47 kmph
View all EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] specs and features

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