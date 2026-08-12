PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Key Specs
- Speed47 kmph
- Range101 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity3 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|101 km
|4 Hours
|1500 W
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSTrion
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSiQube
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSOrbiter
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSChetak
|Honda Activa E
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|119 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|102 km
|4-5 Hours
|6 kW
|EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]VSActiva E
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|1500 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|101 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|47 kmph
Popular PURE EV Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters