The PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro is a game-changer in the electric bike segment, offering impressive specs and features Price: Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 99,999 INR Specs and Features: Motor Power: With a robust 1500 W motor, the EPluto 7G Pro delivers outstanding performance, ensuring you can effortlessly navigate through urban traffic.

Charging Point: Convenience is key with a built-in charging point, eliminating the need for extra hassle when recharging your bike.

Transmission: The automatic transmission simplifies your ride, making it perfect for both novice and experienced riders.

Headlight: Equipped with energy-efficient LED headlights, this bike ensures optimal visibility during night rides, enhancing safety.

Mobile Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with mobile connectivity, providing you with real-time data and control over your bike through your smartphone.

Range: With an impressive 150 km range on a single charge, the EPluto 7G Pro takes you further without worrying about frequent recharging.

Body Type: Designed as an electric bike, it combines style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious commuters.

Battery Capacity: The 3 KWh battery pack ensures ample power for your daily commutes, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Max Speed: Cruise comfortably at a top speed of 60 kmph, allowing you to keep up with city traffic.

Fuel Type: As an electric bike, it is environmentally friendly, emitting zero emissions and reducing your carbon footprint.

Speedometer: The digital speedometer provides accurate readings, giving you better control over your speed.

Self Start Only: With the convenience of self-starting, you can get on the road quickly and hassle-free. Rivals: PURE EV Epluto 7G's impressive features and competitive pricing position it as a strong contender against other electric scooters like the Hero Electric AE-75, Okaya EV Faast F2F, Okaya EV Faast F2T, and the Hero Electric AE-29. In summary, the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro stands out as a reliable and efficient electric bike, offering an impressive range, powerful motor, and advanced features, all at a competitive price point. It's a smart choice for eco-conscious commuters looking to embrace electric mobility without compromising on performance. ...Read More Read Less