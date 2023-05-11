|Battery Capacity
Latest Update
The PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro is a game-changer in the electric bike segment, offering impressive specs and features Price: Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 99,999 INR Specs and Features: ...Read More
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro price starts at ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro comes in 1 variants.
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3 Kwh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|150 Km