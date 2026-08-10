PURE EV ETrance Neo Key Specs
- Speed68 kmph
- Range85 - 171 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.8 - 3 kWh
- Motor Power1.2 - 2.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|ETrance NeoVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|ETrance NeoVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|ETrance NeoVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|ETrance NeoVS450S
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|ETrance NeoVSTrion
|Ampere Nexus
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|162 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|3 Hours
|3.3 kW
|ETrance NeoVSNexus
PURE EV ETrance Neo is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2200 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.8-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|30 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|85-171 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|68 kmph
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