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PURE EV ETrance Neo

₹79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    68 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 - 171 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 - 3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.2 - 2.2 kW
View All ETrance Neo SpecsView specs icon

PURE EV ETrance Neo Variants

PURE EV ETrance Neo price starts at ₹ 79,699 and goes up to ₹ 1.06 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV ETrance Neo comes in 3 variants. PURE EV ETrance Neo's top variant is Plus.
3 Variants Available
ETrance Neo SX
₹79,699*
47 kmph
85 km
ETrance Neo STD
₹99,599*
68 kmph
111 km
ETrance Neo Plus
₹1.06 Lakhs*
68 kmph
131 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

PURE EV ETrance Neo Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
In May 2026, Indian dealers saw rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles amid fuel price hikes, boosting EV inquiries significantly.Read Full Story

PURE EV ETrance Neo Visual Comparison

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PURE EV ETrance Neo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
PURE EV ETrance Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo image
Rs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kW
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWETrance NeoVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-ETrance NeoVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-ETrance NeoVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWETrance NeoVS450S
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWETrance NeoVSTrion
Ampere NexusAmpere Nexus imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards-162 NmScooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km3 Hours3.3 kWETrance NeoVSNexus

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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PURE EV ETrance Neo Images

PURE EV ETrance Neo Image 1
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Colours

PURE EV ETrance Neo is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Grey
Red
Yellow
White
Black

PURE EV ETrance Neo Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
ETrance NeovsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
ETrance NeovsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ETrance NeovsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
ETrance Neovs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
ETrance NeovsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
ETrance NeovsOrbiter

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PURE EV ETrance Neo Specifications and Features

Max Power2200 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Max Torque30 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range85-171 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed68 kmph
View all ETrance Neo specs and features

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