Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999

Electric two-wheeler start-up, Pure EV has launched the new ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter priced at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom, India). The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro is a new top-spec option in the company’s electric scooter line-up and is offered in three colour options - Matte Black, Grey and White. Bookings for the electric scooter are now open across Pure EV dealerships, while deliveries will begin towards the end of this month.

The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro uses the ecoDryft motorcycle platform, while power comes from the 1.5 kW electric motor with 2.4 kW MCU, and a CAN-based charger. The new electric scooter gets a 3.0 kWh AIS 156 certified battery with smart BMS and Bluetooth connectivity.

Pure EV claims a range between 100-150 km in three different modes. The new Pro version comes with four different microcontrollers and numerous sensors that offer more powerful processing than a smartphone. The setup is compatible with future OTA firmware updates.

Speaking about the ePluto 7G Pro’s launch, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted towards customers seeking longer-range scooters. We are delighted to have received 5000+ enquiries during the pre-launch and are expecting more than 2000+ bookings in the first month of the launch."

Pure EV is present in a number of markets already and aims to expand its reach to over 300 touchpoints by the end of FY2024. The ePluto 7G Pro takes on offerings from Okinawa, Ampere, Hero Electric and the like in the segment.

