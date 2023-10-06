Best PURE EV Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price PURE EV Epluto 7G Max ₹ 1.18 Lakhs PURE EV Epluto 7G ₹ 80,799 - 97,499 PURE EV ETrance Neo ₹ 79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs PURE EV EcoDryft ₹ 1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs PURE EV eTryst 350 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs

In India, there are 5 PURE EV Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max, PURE EV Epluto 7G, PURE EV ETrance Neo, PURE EV EcoDryft, PURE EV eTryst 350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 79,699. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.