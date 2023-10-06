In India, there are 5 PURE EV Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max, PURE EV Epluto 7G, PURE EV ETrance Neo, PURE EV EcoDryft, PURE EV eTryst 350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 79,699.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best PURE EV Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|₹ 80,799 - 97,499
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|₹ 79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
|PURE EV EcoDryft
|₹ 1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
|PURE EV eTryst 350
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs