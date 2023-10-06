Best PURE EV Bikes

In India, there are 5 PURE EV Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max, PURE EV Epluto 7G, PURE EV ETrance Neo, PURE EV EcoDryft, PURE EV eTryst 350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 79,699. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best PURE EV Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max ₹ 1.18 Lakhs
PURE EV Epluto 7G ₹ 80,799 - 97,499
PURE EV ETrance Neo ₹ 79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
PURE EV EcoDryft ₹ 1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
PURE EV eTryst 350 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs

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5 New PURE EV Bikes found

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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Front Left View
1/10

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

₹1.18 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
72 kmph
Range
211 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
PURE EV Epluto 7G Front Left View
1/15

PURE EV Epluto 7G

₹80,799 - 97,499
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Speed
68 kmph
Range
151 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
PURE EV ETrance Neo Left View
1/16

PURE EV ETrance Neo

₹79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
68 kmph
Range
171 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
PURE EV EcoDryft Right View
1/10

PURE EV EcoDryft

₹1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
171 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
PURE EV eTryst 350 Right View
1/8

PURE EV eTryst 350

4.5
60
₹1.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
94 kmph
Range
171 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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