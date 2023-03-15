



Features



The two-wheelers that have petrol engines have good halogen headlights, and safe drum brakes. Although, these vehicles are within a budget of 70,000, several of these bikes and scooters have engine sizes varying from 100cc to 125cc. They return good mileage too. There are also several electric scooters which have full-LED lighting setup along with removable batteries and quick charging facility.



Brands Making Bikes Under 70,000



TVS Sport, TVS Jupiter, TVS Scooty Pep Plus, TVS Scooty Zest 110, Honda Dio, Bajaj Platina 110, Hero Maestro Edge 110, and Hero Pleasure + are common bikes and scooters that starts below the price of 70,000. The electric scooters in this budget include Hero Electric Optima, Okinawa Ridge Plus, Okinawa R30, and Okinawa Lite along with other indigenous EV makers.

Bikes Under 70000 Price List (2023) in India
Model Name Price
Hero Splendor Plus ₹ 60,310 - 69,760
Honda Dio ₹ 63,273 - 78,742
TVS Jupiter ₹ 63,511 - 79,350
Honda Shine 100 ₹ 64.9
TVS Star City Plus ₹ 63,338 - 72,515

Several two-wheelers available under Rs. 70,000 have a mix of higher end commuter bikes and scooters along with few stylish ones.Bikes and scooters under 70,000 price-tag have a beautified appeal. Several of these two-wheelers have many paint schemes with matching decals. The performance figures