Several two-wheelers available under Rs. 70,000 have a mix of higher end commuter bikes and scooters along with few stylish ones.

Design & Performance

Bikes and scooters under 70,000 price-tag have a beautified appeal. Several of these two-wheelers have many paint schemes with matching decals. The performance figures ...Read More

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Add to Compare
    ₹60,310 - 69,760**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    97.0 cc 60.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Honda Dio

    Add to Compare
    ₹63,273 - 78,742**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    109.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Jupiter

    Add to Compare
    ₹63,511 - 79,350**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    109.0 cc 60.44 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Star City Plus

    Add to Compare
    ₹63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    109.0 cc 68.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Honda Grazia

    Add to Compare
    ₹60,539 - 90,234**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    45.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon

    Filter by Body Type

    SportsSuperMoped
  • demo

    Hero Maestro Edge 110

    Add to Compare
    ₹62,750 - 72,150**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    110.0 cc 40.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Avon E Star

    Add to Compare
    ₹60,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    50.0 Kmph65.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Gemopai Ryder

    Add to Compare
    ₹60,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph90.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Merico Electric Merico Fashia

    Add to Compare
    ₹61,311**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hero Electric Nyx

    Add to Compare
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    42.0 Kmph55.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Benling India Benling Falcon

    Add to Compare
    ₹62,200 - 71,248**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Merico Electric Merico Evanka

    Add to Compare
    ₹62,505**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

    Add to Compare
    ₹62,652 - 67,550**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    55.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    GT Force One

    Add to Compare
    ₹62.85 - 85.94**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BGauss B8

    Add to Compare
    ₹62,999 - 88,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    50.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Okinawa Lite

    Add to Compare
    ₹63,990 - 66,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    EeVe Eeve Atreo

    Add to Compare
    ₹64,900**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph90.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gpsie

    Add to Compare
    ₹64,990**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    110.0 Kmph65.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

    Add to Compare
    ₹65,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    45.0 Kmph50.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  UPCOMING
Bird ES1+

    • Bird ES1+

    ₹60,000**Ex-showroom price
    115 Kmph55.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  DISCONTINUED
Okinawa Ridge

    • Okinawa Ridge

    Add to Compare
    ₹61,791 - 87,291**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    45.0 Kmph84.0 km/charge
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Hero Electric Optima E5

    Add to Compare
    ₹61,866 - 68,990**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    42.0 Kmph55.0 km/charge
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Hero Electric Optima Li

    Add to Compare
    ₹0.64 - 0.72 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    42.0 Kmph65.0 km/charge
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • EMotorad Karbon

    Add to Compare
    ₹65,000**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph40.0 km/charge

