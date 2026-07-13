Hero Xoom 110 Price:

Hero Xoom 110 is priced between Rs. 72,351 - 77,836 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Xoom 110?

The Hero Xoom 110 is available in 3 variants - VX (OBD-2B), ZX (OBD-2B), Combat Edition (OBD-2B).

What are the Hero Xoom 110 colour options?

Hero Xoom 110 comes in six colour options: Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Matte Abrax Orange, Matt Shadow Grey, Pearl Silver White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Xoom 110?

Hero Xoom 110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 110.9 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Xoom 110?

Hero Xoom 110 rivals are Hero Pleasure Plus, Ampere Magnus Neo, PURE EV Epluto 7G, Hero Destini 110, Hero Xoom, Honda Activa 7G.

What is the mileage of Hero Xoom 110?

Hero Xoom 110 comes with a mileage of 53.4 kmpl (Company claimed).