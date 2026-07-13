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HERO Xoom 110

₹72,351 - 77,836*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
142
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Specs
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Variants

Hero Xoom 110 Price:

Hero Xoom 110 is priced between Rs. 72,351 - 77,836 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Xoom 110?

The Hero Xoom 110 is available in 3 variants - VX (OBD-2B), ZX (OBD-2B), Combat Edition (OBD-2B).

What are the Hero Xoom 110 colour options?

Hero Xoom 110 comes in six colour options: Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Matte Abrax Orange, Matt Shadow Grey, Pearl Silver White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Xoom 110?

Hero Xoom 110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 110.9 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Xoom 110?

Hero Xoom 110 rivals are Hero Pleasure Plus, Ampere Magnus Neo, PURE EV Epluto 7G, Hero Destini 110, Hero Xoom, Honda Activa 7G.

What is the mileage of Hero Xoom 110?

Hero Xoom 110 comes with a mileage of 53.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Hero Xoom 110 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    110.9 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    53.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.15 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    87 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    108 kg
View All Xoom 110 SpecsView specs icon

Hero Xoom 110 Videos

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Hero Xoom 110 Variants

Hero Xoom 110 price starts at ₹ 72,351 and goes up to ₹ 77,836 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom 110 comes in 3 variants. Hero Xoom 110's top variant is Combat Edition (OBD-2B).
3 Variants Available
Xoom 110 VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
110.9 cc
87 kmph
Xoom 110 ZX (OBD-2B)
₹77,283*
110.9 cc
87 kmph
Xoom 110 Combat Edition (OBD-2B)
₹77,836*
110.9 cc
87 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Xoom 110 Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The government faces backlash over ethanol-blended petrol due to mileage concerns, but maintains its green energy commitment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp plans over 12 new product launches, anticipating strong growth in scooter sales and achieving double-digit growth in FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
February 2026 witnessed a 30.8% YoY increase in Indian motorcycle sales, led by Hero MotoCorp's growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Feb 2026
Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong won thrilling races at the inaugural Goa Indian Racing Festival, marked by dramatic incidents.Read Full Story

Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Hero Xoom 110 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110 image
Rs. 72,351Onwards
4.7142
110.9 cc8.15 PS8.70 NmScooters108 kg1881 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyXoom 110VSPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.628
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelXoom 110VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyXoom 110VSEpluto 7G
Hero Destini 110Hero Destini 110 imageRs. 72,000Onwards
51
110.9 cc8.188.87 NmScooters114 kg1859 mmDiscDrumAlloyXoom 110VSDestini 110
Hero XoomHero Xoom imageRs. 72,284Onwards-110.9 cc8.15 PS8.70 NmScooters109 kg1881 mmDrumDrumAlloyXoom 110VSXoom

Hero Xoom 110 Images

Hero Xoom 110 Image 1
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Hero Xoom 110 Image 3
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Hero Xoom 110 Image 6

Hero Xoom 110 Colours

Hero Xoom 110 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Black
Sports Red
Polestar Blue
Matte Abrax Orange
Matt Shadow Grey
Pearl Silver White
Black

Hero Xoom 110 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Xoom 110vsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Xoom 110vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Xoom 110vsEpluto 7G
Hero Destini 110

Hero Destini 110

72,000 - 79,000
Xoom 110vsDestini 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
Xoom 110vsXoom
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes

Hero Xoom 110 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.7Safety
4.8Design
4.8Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Hero Xoom 110 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Hero Xoom 110 is a stylish scooter with impressive performance, excellent mileage, and advanced features, though some users note quality concerns with body panels and vibrations at higher speeds.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconCompact and stylish design
  • check circle iconGood performance and engine
  • check circle iconImpressive corner bending lights
  • check circle iconMileage around 50+ kmpl with real-time indicator
  • check circle iconExcellent technology features like Bluetooth and digital cluster

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconExcessive vibrations while riding
  • warning iconEngine gets noisy after 50 kmph
  • warning iconPlastic body panels feel light and can rattle
  • warning iconLimited storage space
  • warning iconNot ideal for taller riders

User Reviews

Master of City
If you ride mostly in the city, this is the best. Small, nimble, and very fuel-efficient. Hero has nailed it.
By: Yash Raj Singh (May 1, 2026)
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Buzzy at Bottom
The engine feels a bit buzzy at low speeds. There are some minor vibrations on the floorboard which are annoying.
By: Varun Gulati (May 1, 2026)
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Smooth Sailing
Glides over minor potholes. The 12-inch wheel setup is a game changer for ride quality in this segment.
By: Umesh Chaturvedi (May 1, 2026)
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Practical Utility
Does the job without any fuss. Large floorboard and good hooks for carrying bags. Very economical to run.
By: Vijay Shukla (May 1, 2026)
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Swing and Speed
Perfect balance of speed and handling. Cornering lights help a lot in dark residential areas. Very good product.
By: Vinay Pathak (May 1, 2026)
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Hero Xoom 110 Related News

Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka
26 Apr 2025
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you
26 Aug 2024
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
22 Apr 2024
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
22 Feb 2023
The cornering lights on the new Hero Xoom are a first for any mass-market two-wheeler and the feature could now make it to more Hero offerings in the future
Hero MotoCorp to add new Xoom 110’s cornering lights in more two-wheelers
8 Feb 2023
View all
 Hero Xoom 110 Related News

Hero Xoom 110 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.15 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque8.70 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage53.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine110.9 cc
Max Speed87 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Xoom 110 specs and features

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