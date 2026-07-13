Hero Xoom 110 Key Specs
- Engine110.9 cc
- Mileage53.4 kmpl
- Power8.15 ps
- Speed87 kmph
- Max Torque8.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight108 kg
Hero Xoom 110 is priced between Rs. 72,351 - 77,836 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Hero Xoom 110 is available in 3 variants - VX (OBD-2B), ZX (OBD-2B), Combat Edition (OBD-2B).
Hero Xoom 110 comes in six colour options: Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Matte Abrax Orange, Matt Shadow Grey, Pearl Silver White.
Hero Xoom 110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 110.9 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Hero Xoom 110 rivals are Hero Pleasure Plus, Ampere Magnus Neo, PURE EV Epluto 7G, Hero Destini 110, Hero Xoom, Honda Activa 7G.
Hero Xoom 110 comes with a mileage of 53.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Xoom 110
|Rs. 72,351Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1881 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xoom 110VSPleasure Plus
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|Xoom 110VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xoom 110VSEpluto 7G
|Hero Destini 110
|Rs. 72,000Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.18
|8.87 Nm
|Scooters
|114 kg
|1859 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xoom 110VSDestini 110
|Hero Xoom
|Rs. 72,284Onwards
|-
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|109 kg
|1881 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Xoom 110VSXoom
Hero Xoom 110 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Hero Xoom 110 is a stylish scooter with impressive performance, excellent mileage, and advanced features, though some users note quality concerns with body panels and vibrations at higher speeds.
|Max Power
|8.15 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|110.9 cc
|Max Speed
|87 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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