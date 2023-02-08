HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp to add new Xoom 110’s cornering lights in more two-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp kick-started 2023 with the launch of the Xoom 110 cc scooter and the company introduced a new innovation with its latest offering. The Hero Xoom 110 is the first mass-market scooter to get cornering lights globally and the new feature will make it to more two-wheelers in its line-up in the future.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM
The cornering lights on the new Hero Xoom are a first for any mass-market two-wheeler and the feature could now make it to more Hero offerings in the future
Speaking to HT Auto on the sidelines of the Xoom launch, Dr Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Office - Hero MotoCorp, said, “We will not shy away from cross-deploying technologies, common-isation, standardisation, which gives a better offering to our customers. Be it a 110 cc Xoom customer or a premium bike customer, there is a commuter customer. Whatever we can standardise and offer, gives an advantage to our customers. Of course, it gives us an advantage and gives sustainability an advantage, so we will continue doing that."

Also Read : Hero Xoom first ride review: Sport vibe

Watch: Can Hero Xoom help in the resurgence of the 110 cc segment?

The new feature is called Hero Intelligent Cornering Lights (HICL). The cornering light automatically senses through a gyroscope and an accelerometer, which senses which side you are going.

Dr Jaura explained that in most two-wheelers, the light's dispersion angle is typically forward from the headlamp and there are blind spots. When riding the scooter at high speeds and trying to turn the scooter, these blind spots can be avoided with cornering lights that provide enough illumination to keep you and the pedestrian safe.

Also Read : Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Which scooter should you buy?

Hero MotoCorp has a number of models planned for launch in 2023 and we are most likely more of the cornering lights not just on scooters but motorcycles as well. So far the feature is largely available on premium motorcycles like the BMW R 1250 GS and the Kawasaki Versys 1000.

With Hero developing more premium motorcycles in the 300-400 cc segment, the new cornering lights will be a big welcome and fit right into the requirements of the touring segment.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 13:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero Xoom 110 Hero Xoom
