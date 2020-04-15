HT Auto
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
Engine Type
SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25091,752
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68478,920
RTO
6,1056,814
Insurance
7,4616,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,972

