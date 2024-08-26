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Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Activa 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 72,351₹ 88,339
Mileage53.4 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc123.92 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1881 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg109 kg
Height
1118 mm1170 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm712 mm
Width
717 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.42 PS
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V 5Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,2241,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35188,339
RTO
5,7887,067
Insurance
6,0856,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8102,188

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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