Honda Dio: Introduction

The Honda Dio 110 continues to be positioned as a youthful and feature-oriented offering in the 110 cc scooter market, and the 2025 iteration introduces updates to meet the new OBD-2B emission compliance norms. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has refreshed the model with added features and improvements while retaining the Dio’s identity as a sporty and stylish urban commuter. Aimed at younger riders and daily commuters seeking a balance of practicality and modern equipment, the 2025 Honda Dio strengthens its relevance in a segment where design appeal, fuel efficiency, usability, and trust in long-term reliability remain essential factors. With enhancements to convenience features and updated electronics, the Dio maintains its standing as a popular choice in the Indian scooter space.

Honda Dio Price

The 2025 Honda Dio is available at a starting price of ₹69,096 (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, while the Deluxe variant has been priced at ₹79,973 (ex-showroom). These prices position it competitively among 110 cc scooters and reflect its appeal to cost-conscious buyers who prioritise value, equipment, and overall functionality.

Honda Dio Launch Date

The 2025 Honda Dio was launched in India on January 14, 2025, as part of HMSI’s update rollout across its scooter lineup to comply with the latest emission regulations. Along with the introduction of OBD-2B compliance, the update brings additional equipment that enhances everyday usability, ensuring the Dio remains relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving segment.

Honda Dio: Variants and Colour Options

The Honda Dio brings seven colour options across the three main variants. The Standard variant comes at ₹69,096 (ex-showroom) and features Sports Red, Jazzy Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic colour options. The Deluxe variant is priced at ₹79,973 (ex-showroom) and offers Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic. The top-spec H-Smart variant comes with Honda Smart Key function and offers Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Dark Blue, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic.

Honda Dio Specs & Features

The 2025 Honda Dio features a 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster that provides key riding information such as mileage readouts, trip data, an Eco indicator and distance-to-empty range. Convenience is further improved with the inclusion of a USB Type-C charging port. The H-Smart variant introduces the Honda Smart Key system, which adds remote access functionality and improved security, reducing the need for physical key operation. The updated design retains the scooter’s familiar sharp styling elements, including a prominent LED headlamp and integrated LED position lighting. Sporty graphics continue to emphasize its youth-oriented nature, while the underseat compartment provides practical storage space for daily requirements.

Powering the 2025 Honda Dio is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine equipped with Honda’s PGM-Fi fuel-injection system. It produces 7.8 bhp and 9.03 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a CVT transmission. An idling stop system assists in improving fuel efficiency by reducing consumption during prolonged stops. The chassis setup consists of a telescopic fork at the front and a three-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The scooter uses a 12-inch front wheel and a 10-inch rear wheel. Braking is handled by 130mm drum brakes on both ends, supported by Honda’s Combi-Brake System (CBS) for enhanced braking stability.

Honda Dio Offers & Deals

There are currently no promotional offers or limited-period benefits announced for the Honda Dio. Buyers are advised to contact local dealerships for updates on financing schemes, festive benefits, or region-specific discounts whenever available.

Honda Dio Rivals

The Honda Dio competes in the 110 cc scooter category and rivals models such as the Hero Xoom 110 and the Hero Pleasure Plus.