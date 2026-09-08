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HONDA Dio

₹68,846 - 79,973*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
704
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Variants

Honda Dio: Introduction

The Honda Dio 110 continues to be positioned as a youthful and feature-oriented offering in the 110 cc scooter market, and the 2025 iteration introduces updates to meet the new OBD-2B emission compliance norms. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has refreshed the model with added features and improvements while retaining the Dio’s identity as a sporty and stylish urban commuter. Aimed at younger riders and daily commuters seeking a balance of practicality and modern equipment, the 2025 Honda Dio strengthens its relevance in a segment where design appeal, fuel efficiency, usability, and trust in long-term reliability remain essential factors. With enhancements to convenience features and updated electronics, the Dio maintains its standing as a popular choice in the Indian scooter space.

Honda Dio Price

The 2025 Honda Dio is available at a starting price of 69,096 (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, while the Deluxe variant has been priced at 79,973 (ex-showroom). These prices position it competitively among 110 cc scooters and reflect its appeal to cost-conscious buyers who prioritise value, equipment, and overall functionality.

Honda Dio Launch Date

The 2025 Honda Dio was launched in India on January 14, 2025, as part of HMSI’s update rollout across its scooter lineup to comply with the latest emission regulations. Along with the introduction of OBD-2B compliance, the update brings additional equipment that enhances everyday usability, ensuring the Dio remains relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving segment.

Honda Dio: Variants and Colour Options

The Honda Dio brings seven colour options across the three main variants. The Standard variant comes at 69,096 (ex-showroom) and features Sports Red, Jazzy Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic colour options. The Deluxe variant is priced at 79,973 (ex-showroom) and offers Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic. The top-spec H-Smart variant comes with Honda Smart Key function and offers Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Dark Blue, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic.

Honda Dio Specs & Features

The 2025 Honda Dio features a 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster that provides key riding information such as mileage readouts, trip data, an Eco indicator and distance-to-empty range. Convenience is further improved with the inclusion of a USB Type-C charging port. The H-Smart variant introduces the Honda Smart Key system, which adds remote access functionality and improved security, reducing the need for physical key operation. The updated design retains the scooter’s familiar sharp styling elements, including a prominent LED headlamp and integrated LED position lighting. Sporty graphics continue to emphasize its youth-oriented nature, while the underseat compartment provides practical storage space for daily requirements.

Powering the 2025 Honda Dio is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine equipped with Honda’s PGM-Fi fuel-injection system. It produces 7.8 bhp and 9.03 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a CVT transmission. An idling stop system assists in improving fuel efficiency by reducing consumption during prolonged stops. The chassis setup consists of a telescopic fork at the front and a three-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The scooter uses a 12-inch front wheel and a 10-inch rear wheel. Braking is handled by 130mm drum brakes on both ends, supported by Honda’s Combi-Brake System (CBS) for enhanced braking stability.

Honda Dio Offers & Deals

There are currently no promotional offers or limited-period benefits announced for the Honda Dio. Buyers are advised to contact local dealerships for updates on financing schemes, festive benefits, or region-specific discounts whenever available.

Honda Dio Rivals

The Honda Dio competes in the 110 cc scooter category and rivals models such as the Hero Xoom 110 and the Hero Pleasure Plus.

Honda Dio Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109.51 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    7.95 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    83 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    9.03 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    103 kg
View All Dio SpecsView specs icon

Honda Dio Variants

Honda Dio price starts at ₹ 68,846 and goes up to ₹ 79,973 (Ex-showroom). Honda Dio comes in 2 variants. Honda Dio's top variant is DLX.
2 Variants Available
Dio STD
₹68,846*
109.51 cc
83 kmph
Dio DLX
₹79,973*
109.51 cc
83 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Dio Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
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Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
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Calendar icon25 May 2026
Fuel prices have surged again, with petrol and diesel up approximately ₹3 per litre, impacting consumers nationwide.Read Full Story
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The article reviews five motorcycles, highlighting their specifications, pricing, and improvements, focusing on performance and design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
AVW Global partners with Uttar Pradesh to create a world-class motorcycle racing ecosystem, boosting tourism and investment.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Dio.
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Honda Dio comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Dio
Honda Dio image
Rs. 68,846Onwards
4.6704
109.51 cc7.76 PS9.3 NmScooters103 kg1808 mmDrumDrumGolden Steel Rim
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyDioVSPleasure Plus
Honda Activa 6GHonda Activa 6G imageRs. 74,369Onwards
4.41535
109.51 cc7.99 PS9.05 NmScooters105 kg1833 mm-DrumAlloyDioVSActiva 6G
TVS Zest 110TVS Zest 110 imageRs. 70,600Onwards
4.463
109.7 cc7.81 PS8.8 NmScooters103 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloyDioVSZest 110
Hero Xoom 110Hero Xoom 110 imageRs. 72,351Onwards
4.7142
110.9 cc8.15 PS8.70 NmScooters108 kg1881 mmDiscDrumAlloyDioVSXoom 110
Yamaha Fascino 125Yamaha Fascino 125 imageRs. 77,200Onwards
3.7372
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters98 kg1920 mmDiscDrumAlloyDioVSFascino 125

Honda Dio Images

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Honda Dio Image 6

Honda Dio Colours

Honda Dio is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Red
Grey Metallic
Mat Sangria Red Metallic
Dazzle Yellow Metallic
Jazzy Blue Metallic
Red

Honda Dio Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 77,162
DiovsPleasure Plus
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

74,369 - 87,693
DiovsActiva 6G
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
DiovsZest 110
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
DiovsXoom 110
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
DiovsFascino 125

Honda Dio User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.5Safety
4.8Design
4.7Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Honda Dio User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Honda Dio is praised for its stylish design, excellent mileage, and reliability, making it a popular choice for city commuting. However, it faces criticism for its stiff rear suspension and lack of a disc brake option.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconReliable Honda engine
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconStiff rear suspension
  • warning iconNo front disc brake option
  • warning iconPlastic body feels flimsy
  • warning iconLimited under-seat storage
  • warning iconMight feel underpowered with a pillion

User Reviews

Simply the Best
The seat cushioning is just right for city. Not too soft, not too hard. Two adults can sit comfortably. The grab rail is also very sturdy for pillion.
By: Shanti L. (Dec 18, 2025)
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Comfortable Seat
Compared to my old scooter, this has very low vibration. My hands don't go numb after long rides. Honda's HET technology really works. Good value.
By: Balraj Singh (Dec 18, 2025)
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Low Vibration
The matte finish looks great but gets scratches very easily in parking. Hard to maintain. But engine and pickup are best in class. No doubt about it.
By: Arjun V. (Dec 18, 2025)
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Paint gets scratched
That alarm has saved me many times. The scooter won't even start if stand is down. Very good for forgetful people like me. Mileage is also great.
By: Tushar R. (Dec 18, 2025)
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Fuel Lid outside is Best
I can touch 85 kmph easily. The engine doesn't feel stressed till 70. For a 110cc engine, it has a lot of heart. Looks very aggressive from front.
By: Prateek (Dec 18, 2025)
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Honda Dio Related News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
The 2025 Honda Dio 110 is now OBD-2B complaint and gets a new digital console as well
2025 Honda Dio 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, prices start at 74,930
14 Jan 2025
Popular models like the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn continue to be top sales contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season
Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn
3 Dec 2023
The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
21 Sept 2023
View all
 Honda Dio Related News

Honda Dio Specifications and Features

Max Power7.95 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque9.03 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage50 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine109.51 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed83 kmph
View all Dio specs and features

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